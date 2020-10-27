Pokemon Sword and Shield Changes the Shiny Form of a Starter Pokemon Evolution

Pokemon Sword and Shield players have noticed a change to the Shiny form of a Starter Pokemon evolution. Pokemon Sword and Shield's latest DLC, The Crown Tundra, is available now and players are pouring over every last detail. One minor surprise in the new DLC is that the starter Pokemon from the Hoenn game appear in the DLC as catchable Pokemon in Dynamax Adventures. Since Shiny Pokemon also have a higher appearance rate in Dynamax Adventures, players have noticed that the Pokemon Company made a change to Combusken's Shiny form, changing it from a pale golden color to a lighter top and a more brilliant shade of red feathers on its legs. This change technically brings Combusken's Shiny form more in line with its original Shiny form as seen in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire.

The comparison was pointed out in the Tweet below:

fun fact: Combusken's had a shiny change! pic.twitter.com/2VN2b1dkFv — Noah🇬🇧 (NOT SPOILER FREE) (@NoahFulbrook) October 26, 2020

Several other Pokemon also received new Shiny forms in the recent Pokemon Home update. Several of Castform's Weather forms and Magearna also received new Shiny forms, although these are currently unavailable to obtain through any legitimate in-game means. Whether this means that the Pokemon Company has plans to eventually release these Shiny Pokemon or simply made the forms available for later use is unclear.

In order to get a Shiny Combusken in Pokemon Sword and Shield, players need to encounter a Combusken during Dynamax Adventures and capture it. There's a 1 in 300 chance that the Combusken is Shiny (or a 1 in 100 chance if players have a Shiny Charm), which seems like low odds but are a lot higher than it would be to get a Shiny Torchic (Combuskin's pre-evolution) through any other method.