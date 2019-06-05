Pokemon Sword & Shield Reveals a Huge New Dynamax Feature

Pokemon Sword & Shield will feature a new Dynamax mechanic that will allow players to jumbo-size their Pokemon for a limited period of time. A fifteen minute Pokemon Direct revealed that Pokemon in the Galar region can be “Dynamaxed,” an ability that turns Pokemon giant-sized for a limited period of time. The Dynamax mechanic is activated by a special Dynamax band and turns Pokemon battles into literal kaiju fights, as towering Pokemon battle with each other in explosive force. Players can only Dynamax their Pokemon for three turns, so players will need to be strategic about when they convert their Pokemon in a battle. Dynamaxed Pokemon can also trigger special effects in certain “Max Moves” that can be used by Pokemon either in their normal or Dynamaxed forms.

The Dynamax mechanic will also feature heavily in a new Max Raid feature, which will allow up to four Trainers to battle a wild Dynamax Pokemon. The Max Raids work similarly to Pokemon Go raids, in that players will need to work together to bring down a Pokemon and can only try to catch the Pokemon after its been defeated. Players can use the Max Raid feature either through the Switch’s local wireless feature or over the Internet. If a player can’t find other trainers to support them in a Max Raid Battle, Pokemon Sword & Shield will add AI support Trainers to help the player in a Max Raid Battle.

The Dynamax mechanic also explains why Pokemon gyms are large stadiums in the Galar region. Each Gym Stadium is built with Dynamax battles in mind, which is why the stadiums are open-air and feature huge battlefields much larger than in other regions.

Pokemon Sword & Shield will be released on November 15th.