Pokemon Sword & Shield Players Divided Over Possible Pokemon Go Easter Egg

Pokemon Sword and Shield players are divided over whether or not a statue found in the game is an intentional reference to Pokemon Go. While the Nintendo Switch game does make clear references to other Pokemon spin-offs, fans on Reddit are a bit torn whether or not a statue found in Circhester is meant to resemble a Poke Stop from Pokemon Go. There is certainly some resemblance between the two but, as some posters have pointed out, it could just be a reference to a Poke Ball. Unless Game Freak decides to weigh-in on the debate, fans will just have to come to their own conclusions!

It's interesting to see the various responses on Reddit, and how different players have interpreted the statue in Circhester. It seems more likely that the statue is based on the classic Poke Ball design, but it wouldn't be all that surprising if it did turn out to be a reference to Pokemon Go. After all, The Pokemon Company and Niantic have been working closely over the last few years to strengthen ties between the mobile game and the mainline series installments.

The release of Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee in 2019 marked the beginning of the bond between the mainline Pokemon games and Pokemon Go. The Nintendo Switch title featured numerous ties to the mobile game, most notably the ability to import any of the original 151 Pokemon. Last year, things went a step further when players gained the ability to import creatures from Pokemon Go into Pokemon Home, which allowed some of them to be used in games like Let's Go or Pokemon Sword and Shield.

When Pokemon Go released in 2016, many considered it a fad that would quickly fade. Over the last four and a half years, Niantic's game has only grown in revenue and popularity. As the game continues to bring in new fans, it seems likely that more references to the mobile title will appear in the mainline Pokemon series!

