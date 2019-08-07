Pokemon Fans Love Marnie as Much as Team Yell Does

Gaming

One character from Pokemon Sword and Shield’s new rival reveals has captured the attention of Pokemon. The goth rival Marnie has a new Pokemon at her side called Morpeko along with spiked boots and a bunch of devoted, boisterous fans behind her as she looks to become the next Pokemon Champion of the Galar region. With how much love she’s getting online, she’s about got as big of a following the real world as she does in the games before Sword and Shield even release.

Marnie was revealed to be one of the new rivals in Sword and Shield by the trailer above which was released on Wednesday. She wasn’t the only rival revealed with rival Pokemon Trainer Bede also making an appearance, but she’s the one fans have been paying the most attention to so far.

In Sword and Shield, Marnie is supported by Team Yell, a faction that’ll stop at nothing to make sure she becomes the champion. Judging from the reactions below, it looks like plenty of other people are already ready to join Team Yell in their mission.

Pokemon Sword and Shield releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 15th.

