Pokemon Fans Love Marnie as Much as Team Yell Does

One character from Pokemon Sword and Shield’s new rival reveals has captured the attention of Pokemon. The goth rival Marnie has a new Pokemon at her side called Morpeko along with spiked boots and a bunch of devoted, boisterous fans behind her as she looks to become the next Pokemon Champion of the Galar region. With how much love she’s getting online, she’s about got as big of a following the real world as she does in the games before Sword and Shield even release.

Marnie was revealed to be one of the new rivals in Sword and Shield by the trailer above which was released on Wednesday. She wasn’t the only rival revealed with rival Pokemon Trainer Bede also making an appearance, but she’s the one fans have been paying the most attention to so far.

Meet Marnie, Trainers! She’s teamed up with Morpeko and wants to become the Champion of the Galar region in order to accomplish a certain goal. She has many passionate fans, thanks to her calm, calculated battle strategies.https://t.co/fobudKRLbt pic.twitter.com/4KAfhJeIrk — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 7, 2019

In Sword and Shield, Marnie is supported by Team Yell, a faction that’ll stop at nothing to make sure she becomes the champion. Judging from the reactions below, it looks like plenty of other people are already ready to join Team Yell in their mission.

Pokemon Sword and Shield releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 15th.

Fans Already Love Her

Marnie is so cute I love her pic.twitter.com/t5fmMqogEn — ✨ Mitsu Wobin 🔜 SSC ✨ (@MitsuRobin) August 7, 2019

Same

this chick has a body pillow of marnie and like???? same????? pic.twitter.com/LbsymApFge — Kelly⚡️👊 (@kasurias) August 7, 2019

Bunch of Hooligans

Given that the upcoming Pokemon Sword/Shield game is based off the UK region, it’s only fitting that the bad guys, “Team Yell” are based off soccer hooligans.



One of them’s even holding up a body pillow of Marnie. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/kp0vy8Vl30 — Nafees (@Deep_Diver_0) August 7, 2019

In This House

IN

THIS

HOUSE

WE

LOVE



MARNIE pic.twitter.com/Nrarb2Jfb8 — autumn (@tumnieleaf) August 7, 2019

Same Energy

The Whole Community

The entire pokemon community after Marnie was revealed pic.twitter.com/hcx25JYfSV — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) August 7, 2019

Best Girl

Marnie is the best girl in Pokemon Sword and Shield and no one can convince me that she is not best waifu! #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/I0UMML2CEw — Steflames (@Steflames) August 7, 2019

Theories

Okay here me out just a quick theory on the whole chairman rose is evil. What if Marnie is his daughter and he’s hiring the members of team yell to do everything in their power to make her the champion???? #PokemonSwordamdShield pic.twitter.com/xwMRzdBWiL — Seanothan (@SeanothanPM) August 7, 2019

Take Notes, Team Rocket