Pokemon Sword and Shield: Galarian Slowbro Revealed

The Pokemon Company has officially revealed the Galarian version of Slowbro, which will appear in this month's Isle of Armor DLC. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company released a promotional video for the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC, which showed the Galarian Slowbro in action. Galarian Slowbro is a Psychic/Poison-type Pokemon that has its Shellder on its arm instead of its tail. Galarian Slowbro can wield the Shellder as a ranged weapon, shooting poisonous liquid from the Shellder's tip. It also learns the move Shell Side Arm, a Poison-type move that can poison its target and can inflict either physical or special damage depending on which will damage the Pokemon more. Galarian Slowbro is the only Pokemon that can learn this move.

According to Galarian Slowbro's Pokedex entry, the Pokemon gained the Poison type after the Shellder's bite triggered a chemical reaction with the spices inside Galarian Slowpoke's body. Shellder's bite occasionally causes Slowbro to go into a frenzy, smashing its surrounding with its powerful arm. Despite it's name, Galarian Slowbro's reflexes are incredibly fast, which is why it has the new ability Quick Draw.

While we know that players can capture the Galarian Slowpoke at the Isle of Armor, we still don't know how the Pokemon will evolve. The Pokemon Company has stated that an item is evolved, Slowbro's method of evolution will likely remain a mystery until the DLC is officially released in a couple of weeks.

Other new information revealed today includes the revelation that the Galarian versions of the Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres all have different types than their standard forms. We also saw a new look at the two new Legendary Pokemon Regieleki and Redidraco, along with their typings and new moves.

The Isle of Armor DLC will be officially released on June 17th.

