Pokemon Sword and Shield Giving Out Free Evolution Item for a Limited Time

The Pokemon Company is celebrating the Korean Crown Tournament Finals event this week with a free item available to all Pokemon Sword and Shield players. The item players get for free is an evolution resource known as the Galarica Wreath, and to get yours, all you have to do is enter a code in the Mystery Gift section of the game. This opportunity is only live for less than a day, however, so you’ll have to make sure you get your Galarica Wreath before the offer ends.

The code used to redeem the item from the Mystery Gift menu was shared online after it was publicized during the finals of the Pokemon tournament. Fortunately for all Sword and Shield players, the code and the item aren’t region locked, so you can redeem the offer regardless of where you’re playing from. As highlighted by the Twitter account Nintendeal, the code is “CR0WNF1NALS” and can be inputted in the Mystery Gift feature from now until February 7th at 6:59 a.m. PT.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Galarica Wreath free mystery gift - Mystery Gift on the X menu

- Get a Mystery Gift

- Code/Password

- Enter the Code CR0WNF1NALS Expires February 7, 2021 at 6:59am PT pic.twitter.com/6zagpxNhwD — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) February 6, 2021

Pokemon Sword and Shield players may already be well aware of what the Galarica Wreath can do if you’ve gotten the Crown Tundra expansion released for the games. By using this item on a Galarian Slowpoke, you can evolve the Pokemon into a Galarian Slowking. You can acquire this item normally in the Crown Tundra DLC, but it involves collecting a bunch of Galarica Twigs and trading them to a designated NPC to complete the transaction.

If you’ve thought about doing that but never got around to it, the code listed above will give you an easy shortcut to getting a Galarian Slowking. For players who haven’t purchased the DLC themselves, this is also an easy way to get the item without having to own the Crown Tundra expansion. You’ll still have to acquire a Galarian Slowpoke somehow to make use of it, but it’s at least one step taken care of.

This item is not to be confused, however, with the item that’s needed to evolve a Galarian Slowpoke into a Galarian Slowbro. Doing that requires a Galarica Cuff instead which is created by collecting those same Galarica Twigs and giving them to a different NPC.