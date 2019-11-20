Pokemon Sword and Shield: Gigantamax Gengar Is Basically a Gate to Hell

It wouldn’t be a Pokemon game without some horrifying Pokemon facts, and boy does Pokemon Sword and Shield deliver. One of the new features in Pokemon Sword and Moon is Gigantamaxing, a new mechanic in which Pokemon grow to immense size and change in shape. The Gigantamax mechanic is basically a spruced up version of Mega Evolution, and all the Gigantamax Pokemon have their own Pokedex entries. New Pokedex entries means new horrifying facts about fan-favorite Pokemon, especially when it comes to Ghost-type Pokemon.

For instance, Gengar, the lovable Ghost/Poison-type Pokemon from the original Pokemon games, has a new Gigantamax form that transforms the Pokemon into what appears to be a giant gateway. It’s a pretty creepy sight (one that reminds me a bit of the Cave of Wonders from Disney’s Aladdin) and it seems that the Pokemon is either trying to eat people or somehow lure them to their deaths. The Pokedex entry provides a bit of clarity to why Gengar has suddenly become a large cave, stating that Gengar’s giant mouth allegedly “leads not into its body, filled with cursed energy, but instead directly to the afterlife.” What’s more, if you stand in front of its mouth, you’ll hear your loved ones calling out to you, luring you inside so that Gengar can “steal the lives” of those it catches. Here’s a look at Gigantamax Gengar, which sadly is missing a sign that says “Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here” hanging from the roof of its mouth:

Basically – when Gengar Gigantamaxes, it becomes a possible gateway to the underworld, complete with the voices of your (possibly dead) loved ones calling you to join them. Even for a Pokemon game, that is horrifically dark. Although, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised as Pokemon Sword and Shield also has a Pokemon that literally consumed a dead person’s soul to come to life. Basically, the moral of the story is: stay away from Gengar-shaped caves.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now.