Pokemon Direct Reveals First Look at New Galarian Legendaries

Today marks a major step for the Pokemon series. Just minutes ago, a new Pokemon Direct went live with some big reveals. Pokemon Sword and Shield is sitting on game-changing expansion passes which will drop this year, and they will bring some new legendary monsters with them.

For those familiar with Pokemon Sword and Shield, they will know the game came with two Legendaries in stock. Zamazenta and Zacian were the respective overseers of the Galar region, and they will be joined by a bevy of newcomers.

For one, the direct confirmed the expansion passes going live will be titled The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. The massive DLC packs will introduce all kinds of goodies, and each comes with their own Legendary.

To start, The Isle of Armor will introduce Kubfu. The pocket monster is a Fighting-Dark Legendary who is gifted with single strike attacks. You can evolve this Legendary into Urshifu, and it will either specialize in single-strike or rapid-strike attacks depending on how you raised them.

The second Legendary is coming from The Crown Tundra. Its Pokemon will be named Calyrex, and it is known for its very graceful demeanor. The monster looks like a white deer-rabbit of sorts with a big green bobble on top of its head. According to lore, the Pokemon once ruled the part of Galar which the The Crown Tundra takes place, so fans can expect to learn plenty about this monster soon.

A series of other Legendary Pokemon were also teased for The Crown Tundra. For one, all of the Legendaries will return in a special co-op mode, and some will be up to catch. A pair of Pokemon will join the Regirock family in this game, and the original Legendary Birds will get their own Galarian variants to boot.

You can play Pokemon Sword and Shield now on the Nintendo Switch. The games are available physically in stores or digitally via the Nintendo eShop.