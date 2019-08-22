Pokemon Sword and Shield Reveals New Town

The Pokemon Company has given fans a first look at a new town from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company posted a two minute video highlighting some new and returning features in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The video was released for GamesCon and served mostly as a showcase for what appears to be one of the first towns players can visit in the game. In addition to a Pokemon Research Lab and a Pokemon Center, the town also contains a boutique where players can buy clothing for their characters, a train station, and a produce store. The presence of the Pokemon Research Lab hints that this unnamed town is likely the first major town that players travel to in the game.

While not the most exciting of trailers, it did confirm a few bits of information about the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield games. For one, Pokemon Centers will continue to house a Poke Mart, as they have in nearly every Pokemon game since Pokemon Black and White. Additionally, it appears that players can use trains to travel to new cities, while the Flying Taxi can be used to visit towns that the player has already traveled through. Due to the size of the Wild Area and the presence of high-powered Pokemon, we wouldn’t be surprised if players had to take the train to travel between towns in early parts of the game.

The Pokemon Company has promised more announcements about Pokemon Sword and Shield soon, so expect this to be an opening salvo of sorts for what should be a busy couple of news weeks. ComicBook.com will have comprehensive coverage on any and all Pokemon news, so keep an eye on our site for updates.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on November 19th.