Pokemon Sword and Shield's Final Max Raid Update Now Live

Later this month, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nintendo Switch. As one generation begins, another comes to an end, and Pokemon Sword and Shield is getting its final Max Raid event update. What this means is that Raid Dens in the game will not be updated again. Players will still be free to participate in Max Raids as long as the game's servers remain online, but the Pokemon available will not be changing as they have over the last three years. The majority of the game's Gigantamax Pokemon will remain available in Max Raids, so players won't have to worry about not being able to encounter them as a result.

Pokemon Sword and Shield released in November 2019. The eighth Pokemon generation debuted to enormous controversy, as fans expressed dismay over the game's lack of a National Pokedex. Despite outrage across social media, the game proved to be a huge success on Nintendo Switch, selling more than 24 million copies between the two versions. The game has built a passionate fanbase over the last three years, with fans spending countless hours on Shiny hunts, Max Raids, and more. The game also revealed several Pokemon that have come to be fan favorites, including Sobble, Toxtricity, and Wooloo.

It remains to be seen whether Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be able to reach similar heights. There seems to be a lot of anticipation around the Switch title, and some of the newly revealed Pokemon have already been embraced by the fan community. While Scarlet and Violet won't include a National Pokedex, there seems to be a lot less controversy about it this time around. It seems many fans have come to accept the change, and are ready to see what the next Pokemon game has to offer. The era of Sword and Shield is coming to an end, but the game's impact on the franchise will be felt for years to come!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

[H/T: Serebii.net]