Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Hatches Two Awesome Shiny Pokemon Within a Few Eggs

Pokemon Sword and Shield players will go to extreme lengths to get Shiny Pokemon, sometimes spending hundreds of hours on the Nintendo Switch game. For some players, that means trying over and over again to hatch eggs in the hopes of finding a specific rare Pokemon. Reddit user nugsymptom1 hatched 177 eggs to get a Shiny Turtonator and, shockingly enough, they hatched a second Shiny Turtonator just 10 eggs later! That’s incredibly uncommon to see, and the user shared a fun image of the two Shiny Pokemon side-by-side at camp as evidence of the accomplishment.

The two Shiny Turtonators can be seen in the Reddit post embedded below.

The shiny version of Turtonator gives the Pokemon’s skin a more bluish green coloration, while its red shell gets a more orange-like hue. For those less familiar with Shiny Pokemon, the color variation has no impact on the actual gameplay; instead, Shiny Pokemon are simply valued by players for their rarity. The concept was introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver, and Shiny hunting has been a big part of the game ever since. Some Shiny Pokemon look significantly different from the traditional versions, while others offer slighter deviations.

Getting two Shiny Pokemon that close together is pretty impressive, but it’s worth noting that even just getting one Shiny within 177 eggs is pretty good. Players have hatched hundreds more to get the ideal Shiny, and sometimes that’s not even enough! Back in June, one player hatched 580 eggs to get a Shiny Salandit, only to discover that it was a Shiny male, which is unable to evolve into Salazzle. It’s hard to imagine just how heartbreaking that must have been, but it’s all part of the hunt. Some players just end up luckier than others, at the end of the day!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

