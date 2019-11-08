New Pokemon Sword and Shield Trailer Features the Three Starters

Today, Nintendo and Game Freak released a brand-new Pokemon Sword and Shield commercial that blends gameplay footage, live-action, and CGI into a 30-second look at the game, featuring the three starters and gigantamax Charizard. As is customary with commercials, nothing salient is really divulged. It’s simply designed to induce hype and make you want to buy the game. And in that sense, it’s a pretty good commercial. Beyond this, there’s not much to it, but fans aboard the Pokemon Sword and Shield hype train seem to be digging it.

As you may know, the games are just seven days away from releasing. Despite this, we still haven’t seen the evolutions of the three starters. That could change this coming week, but, as of right now, it looks like we may not see them until after the game releases. That said, the new commercial does feature Sobble and co.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Sword and Shield are poised to release on November 15 via the Nintendo Switch, which the pair of games are exclusive to. For more on the games — including news, rumors, leaks, media, and information — be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the titles by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the premier event for the games in Japan has been cancelled.

“Begin your adventure as a Pokemon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble,” reads an official pitch of the games. “Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. Team up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokemon known as Dynamax Pokemon.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.