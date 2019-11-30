Pokemon Sword and Shield Makes Sure Even Level 100 Pokemon Can Evolve

A new Pokemon Sword and Shield trick helps prevent players from accidentally over-leveling their Pokemon to the point that they can’t evolve. While it’s not exactly a common problem, the main series Pokemon games had a flaw in which Pokemon who evolved by leveling up couldn’t evolve once they reached Level 100. It was a minor problem, but it was poised to become a bigger one with the introduction of Poke Jobs in Pokemon Sword and Shield. By sending Pokemon out for stints at various jobs, those Pokemon could quickly earn experience without ever having to battle. A Pokemon could (hypothetically) never actually be on your main team and still reach Level 100…which meant that they would no longer be able to meet the requirement needed to evolve.

To prevent any unfortunate mistakes, Pokemon Sword and Shield added a new trick to evolve even Level 100 Pokemon. Players simply need to feed one of their Level 100 Pokemon a Rare Candy to trigger the evolution. While Rare Candies are still somewhat rare, they can still be obtained as rewards for Max Raid Battles, as a reward from the Loto-ID, or as payment for Pokemon completing a Poke Job.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once again, this isn’t a problem that many players will run into, but it is a definite quality of life improvement that wasn’t in past Pokemon games. Pokemon Sword and Shield has tons of these little quality of life improvements, which has quickly turned the game into one of the best Pokemon games in terms of overall experience.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now.