Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Reunited With Long Lost Shiny After 10 Years

A post from one Pokemon Sword and Shield player on Nintendo Switch is going viral over on the game's Reddit page for its heartwarming story of a trainer, a long-lost shiny, and a special reunion. Pokemon Sword and Shield are almost two years old. If you're one of the millions who has played the pair of the games, you'll know they aren't very long and there's not a great deal of post-game content. What many hardcore players end up resorting to is catching shiny Pokemon, a lengthy process that can be very tedious at times. Despite this, it's a popular pastime for hardcore Pokemon fans. Not only do the top posts on the game's Reddit page almost always involve shiny Pokemon, but at the moment of writing this, shiny Pokemon is trending over on Twitter. In short, it's a big thing.

In this case, the shiny Pokemon is a shiny male Unfezant that one player caught ten years ago in Pokemon White. In their words, they "foolishly traded away" this shiny not long after, and have regretted it ever since. 10 years and 50 eggs later, the pair have been reunited. Obviously, this new shiny Unfezant isn't the same one the player traded 10 years ago, but for all intents and purposes, it is.

"Around 10 years ago, I foolishly traded away the first shiny I ever caught: a shiny male Unfezant from Pokemon White," said the Reddit user. "In recent years I've come to regret it, so I decided to try and reclaim it. Now, after many years of regret, I finally reclaimed my lost shiny in just 50 eggs. I'm so happy!"

In the comments, the player reveals they traded the Pokemon for a shiny Rapidash that was a few levels higher, which means they got a great deal, but obviously your first ever shiny is special, especially if it's a shiny Hitmonlee, the greatest of all shinies.

