Pokemon Sword and Shield: All the Returning Pokemon in Isle of Armor

Pokemon Sword and Shield's first DLC area adds over one hundred Pokemon that first appeared in other Pokemon games. Last week, the Pokemon Company launched its Isle of Armor expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield. This new area of the game provides several new features and items and a few new features to explore. It also brings back 100 Pokemon that were missing from the original version of Pokemon Sword and Shield. While players can only catch these Pokemon in the Isle of Armor, fans who choose not to purchase the DLC can still obtain the Pokemon either through trading or by transferring these Pokemon through Pokemon Home. The DLC also "officially" adds a handful of Pokemon (such as Bulbasaur and Squirtle) that were previously able to be transferred into the game but weren't part of any Pokedex.

Here's the list of returning Pokemon that can now be obtained via the Isle of Armor DLC:

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Psyduck

Golduck

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Lickitung

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Staryu

Starmie

Scyther

Pinsir

Tauros

Igglybuff

Marill

Azumarill

Politoed

Slowking

Dunsparce

Scizor

Heracross

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon 2

Miltank

Blissey

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Azurill

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Buneary

Lopunny

Happiny

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Tangrowth

Porygon-Z

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Venipede

Whirlipede

Scolipede

Petilil

Lilligant

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Zorua

Zoroark

Emolga

Foongus

Amoonguss

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Druddigon

Bouffalant

Larvesta

Volcarona

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Dedenne

Klefki

Rockruff

Lycanroc

Fomantis

Lurantis

Comfey

Sandygast

Palossand

Magearna

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can enter the Isle of Armor by purchasing the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, which is available now on the Nintendo eShop.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.