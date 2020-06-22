Pokemon Sword and Shield: All the Returning Pokemon in Isle of Armor
Pokemon Sword and Shield's first DLC area adds over one hundred Pokemon that first appeared in other Pokemon games. Last week, the Pokemon Company launched its Isle of Armor expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield. This new area of the game provides several new features and items and a few new features to explore. It also brings back 100 Pokemon that were missing from the original version of Pokemon Sword and Shield. While players can only catch these Pokemon in the Isle of Armor, fans who choose not to purchase the DLC can still obtain the Pokemon either through trading or by transferring these Pokemon through Pokemon Home. The DLC also "officially" adds a handful of Pokemon (such as Bulbasaur and Squirtle) that were previously able to be transferred into the game but weren't part of any Pokedex.
Here's the list of returning Pokemon that can now be obtained via the Isle of Armor DLC:
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Lickitung
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Scyther
- Pinsir
- Tauros
- Igglybuff
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Politoed
- Slowking
- Dunsparce
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon 2
- Miltank
- Blissey
- Whismur
- Loudred
- Exploud
- Azurill
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Happiny
- Magnezone
- Lickilicky
- Tangrowth
- Porygon-Z
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Venipede
- Whirlipede
- Scolipede
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Emolga
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Druddigon
- Bouffalant
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Dedenne
- Klefki
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Comfey
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Magearna
Pokemon Sword and Shield players can enter the Isle of Armor by purchasing the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, which is available now on the Nintendo eShop.
