Pokemon Fan Spends 67 Hours Trying to Catch One Specific Sword and Shield Pokemon

How long have you personally spent doing one specific, repetitive action in a video game? A couple hours, maybe? Well, one determined Pokemon fan claims to have spent over 60 hours hunting for a single shiny Pokemon. Maybe that doesn’t sound so bad. That’s a lot of time; surely they did other things, right? No, apparently not, as the Pokemon Sword and Shield player spent all of 67 hours in the very first area of the game looking for a single, specific Pokemon.

“I couldn’t start the game without a shiny starter (yes I’m obsessed),” Reddit user theboyzz0111 recently shared. “And seen [sic] as though the starters were shiny locked I had to pick another starter.”

More specifically, the Pokemon fan landed on Wooloo, the sheep Pokemon unique to Pokemon Sword and Shield. Other than being readily available early in the video games, Wooloo is notable for being the Pokemon Hop, the player’s main rival, uses most often. But that decision was easier made than completed.

They estimate it took around 6,000 encounters and 67 total hours to find a shiny Wooloo. Given that the standard rate of a shiny Pokemon appearing is believed to be 1 in 4,096, that number of encounters isn’t terribly outside of the norm or anything of the sort — but it’s still a very long time to try and grab one Pokemon. You can check out images shared by the player below:

Pokemon Sword and Shield are now available on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pokemon right here.