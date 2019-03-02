Here’s What ‘Pokemon Sword And Shield’s Sobble Would Look Like In ‘Detective Pikachu’

This week, Nintendo and Game Freak unveiled Pokemon Sword and Shield, the new mainline Pokemon adventure coming later this year.

In the debut reveal trailer, the pair showed off where the two new games will be taking fans: the brand-new Galar region, which appears to be based on the UK. And in addition to a brand-new region, Pokemon fans were also treated to a look at some brand-new Pokemon, more specifically, the three starters of Sword and Shield: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

As you would expect, there was an abundant amount of gushing over each of three new starters, but from my estimation, it appeared like Sobble was getting the most love, at least on social media.

And for good reason the water lizard Pokemon is adorable, and his timid nature and big eyes are hard not to fall in love with.

Last but not least: Sobble, the Water Lizard Pokémon! 💧 Sobble is a bit timid, shooting out attacks as it hides itself in the water. #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/YB05ti83tL — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2019

That said, while Sobble looks precious in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, in Detective Pikachu, not so much.

RJ Palmer is an artist who is currently working on the Detective Pikachu movie, and who was picked up by Warner Bros. via Ubisoft after he made headway for his portfolio of realistic Pokemon designs. And right on cue: Palmer has revealed his newest piece: realistic Sobble.

As you can see, realistic Sobble is still pretty cute, but also a little bit creepy. But hey, at least it’s no Mr. Mine.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are slated to arrive sometime later this year, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. For more news and media on all things Pokemon, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the franchise by clicking here.

