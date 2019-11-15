Pokemon Sword and Shield: Sobble’s Evolutions Revealed

Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s most timid Starter Pokemon becomes a cool and charismatic Pokemon with lots of “hidden features.” As with other Pokemon games, Pokemon Sword and Shield offers players a choice between three Starter Pokemon at the beginning of the game. The Champion of the Galar region, Leon, lets players decide between either Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. A player’s Starter Pokemon becomes a core part of their team, especially during the player’s early journey, and it will likely be one of the first Pokemon that they evolve.

Sobble is the adorable Water-type Starter Pokemon, a timid and introverted Pokemon that turns invisible when stressed. Fans took to Sobble instantly, loving the Pokemon’s vulnerability and unique personality. Sobble starts off vulnerable, but it quickly becomes a very valuable Pokemon in players’ journey. At Level 16, Sobble evolves into Drizzile, a Water-type Pokemon that creates water balloons that it uses as traps. At Level 35, Drizzile evolves into Inteleon, another pure Water-type Pokemon that shoots high-powered water blasts from its fingers. Inteleon seems to be based off of James Bond, given its cool demeanor and its “hidden features,” which include flaps that allows it to glide and special membranes in its eyes that allow it to see weak points. This is demonstrated by Snipe Shot, an attack that ignores blocking abilities and moves, and its special Sniper ability that increases Critical Damage to 225% instead of 150%.

Here are pictures of Drizzile and Inteleon:

There’s no real advantage to taking one Pokemon over the others – the first three Gyms are Grass, Water, and Fire gyms, so players will have an advantage at one gym, a disadvantage at another, and will face a gym leader with the same type of Pokemon in the third. So, basically your choice comes down to what Starter Pokemon you like and what Pokemon you feel would make a good foundation for your team.

