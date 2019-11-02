Pokemon Sword and Shield Director Describes Personalities of the 3 Starters

While Nintendo hasn’t — officially — revealed the evolutions of the three starters in Pokemon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch, the game’s director did recently get out and describe the personalities of three water, fire, and grass Pokemon. More specifically, during a new interview, game director Shigeru Ohmori revealed that previous starters didn’t influence the design of the three Pokemon, which were designed together in their own group.

“The direction we really took with the starters [in Pokemon Sword and Shield] was treating them as kind of a group or set,” said Ohmori while speaking with Polygon. “We wanted to kind of give them their own unique personalities.”

Now, as you may know, in this sense starter Pokemon are always more developed. The whole point of spotlighting their personalities according to Game Freak is to allow players to relate to them, and have this influence who they pick. In other words, the developer doesn’t want players simply picking who they think looks the coolest, though I’m sure many players do still do this.

According to Ohmori, Sobble is more “shy” and “timid,” plus “maybe a little sad.” Of course, this comes across pretty well just by looking at the little blue guy. Meanwhile, Scorbunny is for happier people in life, as its “really energetic,” but also it likes to get “into mischief sometimes.” Lastly, there’s Grookey, who Ohmori describes as “the leader of the group.” Not only does Grookey “keep the group together,” but Ohmori describes the monkey as a “mood maker.”

Pokemon Sword and Shield are in development for the Nintendo Switch, and are slated to release worldwide on November 15. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming pair of games, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the titles by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

“Begin your adventure as a Pokémon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. Team up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battle in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokemon known as Dynamax Pokemon. “