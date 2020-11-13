Pokemon: US Trainers Can Get Zarude On November 20th

Pokemon Sword and Shield players in the United States will be able to get Zarude starting next week. The Pokemon Company announced that distribution codes for Zarude would be sent to players via the Pokemon Trainers Club newsletter on November 20th. Each password is unique, so players will need to make sure they are signed up to the newsletter before the codes are sent out. Players can sign up at the link here, but they'll also need to opt into the email marketing to receive this special code.

Zarude is a brand new Dark/Grass-type Mythical Pokemon that will be featured in the movie Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, which will be released in the United States in 2021. The Pokemon has the ability Leaf Guard (which protects against status conditions under harsh sunlight) and can eventually use the special move Jungle Healing, which restores 25% of the maximum HP of both Zarude and its allies and cures any status conditions.

A "Rogue Monkey" Pokemon, Zarude is known to live deep in the jungle and is deeply protective of its clan. It has the ability to create vine whips out of its hands, feet, and even the back of its neck. Notably, Zarude also has a costumed form in Pokemon Sword and Shield that matches its appearance in the movie. It's likely that form of Zarude will be distributed to US trainers when Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is finally released in the United States in 2021. Zarude is also featured in the new Pokemon: The Trading Card Game expansion Vivid Voltage, which hit stores last week.

Be sure to sign up for the Pokemon Trainers Club email by next week to get your hands on this new Mythical Pokemon.