Pokemon Trading Card Game Expansion to Add First Tag Team Trio Card

The next expansion of the Pokemon Trading Card Game will include the first ever Tag Team-GX card featuring three Pokemon. Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company announced Hidden Fates, the next Sun & Moon expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The new expansion will add several Tag Team-GX cards, including a card featuring Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres working together as a single cohesive unit. Tag-Team GX cards typically contain two Pokemon and are some of the most powerful Pokemon cards available to use in the game, but they come at a cost. If defeated, a player can claim three prizes instead of the usual one (or two in the case of GX-cards).

The powerful trio will have two attacks – a “Trinity Burn” attack that does 210 damage, and a Sky Attack-GX move that deals 110 damage to three of an opponent’s Pokemon and shuffling the Tag Team-GX card and any cards attached to it back in your deck. The card will have two variants – one featuring its default art and one featuring the trio depicted in a stain glass pattern.

In addition to this extremely powerful Tag Team trio card, the set will include 94 “SV” cards, which appear to be shiny versions of existing cards. The Pokemon TCG has featured Shiny Pokemon before, but this is the first time we’ve had so many Shiny Pokemon in a set.

Hidden Fates will also include several cards featuring Jessie and James from the Pokemon anime. While these cards were part of the Unified Minds expansion in Japan, the Pokemon Company moved them into this expansion for the American and European releases.



Hidden Fates will be released on August 20th and will likely be one of the final releases for the Sun & Moon set, as the Pokemon TCG will likely shift over to focus on Pokemon from Pokemon Sword & Shield starting in 2020.