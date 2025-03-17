The Pokemon TCG Has New Plans to Stop Scalpers

As frustrations continue to grow over stock issues related to the Pokemon Trading Card Game, fans and collectors want to see The Pokemon Company step in and prevent items from being bought up by resellers. According to a new report from PokeBeach, it appears that some preventative measures are being put in place. The first is taking place at the Pokemon Center location in Singapore. The official location now has a policy where the plastic wrap will be removed from products following a sale. This has been done in the past, but only at Japanese locations. As PokeBeach notes, this is the first time this has been done with English products.

The theory behind this decision is that Pokemon collectors will have no problem buying a product with the plastic wrap removed, since they were likely going to open it up anyway. However, resellers will have a harder time flipping unsealed products, as it will lead to less confidence from buyers on sites like eBay. It’s a small measure, and it’s hard to say how much impact it will have. However, it does show that The Pokemon Company is trying to make sure these products end up in the hands of specific buyers.

a booster box from the upcoming scarlet & violet – journey together set

In addition to removing the plastic wrap from products, The Pokemon Company is taking active measures locally. Outages at Pokemon TCG vending machines have been a big source of frustration lately, and it seems a fix is in sight. The vending machines will have purchase limits, and now say that “machine product will be released periodically.” Basically, this means a potential reseller (or a store employee) can’t simply buy out all the products, because the machine will have a kind of rest period once a set amount of stock has been exhausted. This would make it a lot more time-consuming to clear out a machine’s stock, and make it more obvious to store employees what’s taking place. The machine also now has signage discouraging loitering, for this particular reason.

Neither of these measures will single-handedly stop resellers, but they show that The Pokemon Company is making an attempt to get the situation under control. Resellers can have a negative impact on the long-term health of the brand, and could convince some fans to move on to competitors like Lorcana or Magic: The Gathering (both of which have had their own problems in terms of resellers). The point is, it’s much better for the health of the TCG to have these cards in the hands of fans, and it seems like that’s exactly what The Pokemon Company is trying to do.

There’s no single act that’s going to fix all of the problems with the Pokemon TCG’s stock issues. Resellers are still going to buy what they can and find ways of working around any hurdles that are put in place. On top of preventing reselling, The Pokemon Company can deal with these problems by ensuring that stores are getting a lot more product. That does seem to be a priority at the moment, so hopefully all of these strategies will help to improve the situation.

