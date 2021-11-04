Pokemon TCG Live App Launch Delayed to 2022

The Pokemon Company has announced it has delayed the launch of a planned Pokemon Trading Card Game app until 2022. The Pokemon Company announced the news via its “PokemonTCG” Twitter account, a newer Twitter account designed to deliver news and information about the trading card game and the upcoming Pokemon TCG Live app. ” To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022,” the statement read. “We’ll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live.”

Pokemon TCG Live is a planned desktop/mobile app that serves as an overhauled version of Pokemon TCG Online, the current digital tie-in for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Not only will Pokemon TCG Live be available on mobile devices, thus giving players the ability to play the card game on mobile for the very first time, it will also have various formats and other functionality not currently available on Pokemon TCG Online.

Like Pokemon TCG Online, players can get new cards for Pokemon TCG Live via codes inserted into every booster pack. While booster packs have already re-branded their code cards around Pokemon TCG Live, The Pokemon Company promised that these cards will still work for Pokemon TCG Online users. “Additionally, some of you may have recently received code cards with Pokémon TCG Live branding as part of some Pokémon TCG products,” The Pokemon Company noted. “Though Pokémon TCG Live is not available at this time, please know these cards are still redeemable in Pokémon TCG Online.”

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has exploded in popularity over the past two years, driven by more people looking to dive into collectibles during the pandemic and by several high-profile celebrities making major purchases of rare cards for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Because of high demand, Pokemon cards can be scarce at many retail locations despite an increase in production. The newest set, “Fusion Strike” will be released this week.