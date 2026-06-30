Pokemon TCG Unveils Full 30th Celebration Product Lineup, Including Unexpected Promo Pokemon

In honor of 30 years of Pokemon, the Pokemon TCG is gearing up to release its 30th Celebration collection. This highly anticipated new release will introduce a new Futuristic rarity, while also bringing back several iconic card designs from Pokemon TCG history. Now, ahead of the set’s September 16th worldwide release, The Pokemon Company has confirmed new details about the product lineup.

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On June 30th, The Pokemon Company revealed the full lineup of products expected in the first wave of 30th Celebration products. A total of six products will release on September 16th, with more expected to release later in 2026. We also got confirmation about the special illustration rare-style promo card that will be featured in the 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box. Nidorina, which happens to have the Poke Dex number 30, will be the star of the show. An unexpected, but ultimately fitting, choice.

Pokemon TCG Confirms First Wave of 30th Celebration Merch

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Today, The Pokemon Company confirmed the full details for the first six products headed our way with 30th Celebration this fall. The first wave of products for the special collection will include:

30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box, including 9 booster packs, one illustration rare-style promo card starring Nidorina, and “various gameplay accessories.” These will presumably be similar to prior ETBs.

including 9 booster packs, one illustration rare-style promo card starring Nidorina, and “various gameplay accessories.” These will presumably be similar to prior ETBs. 30th Celebration Poster Collection , including 3 booster packs, promo cards featuring Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, and a full-size poster showcasing cards from the 30th Celebration expansion.

, including 3 booster packs, promo cards featuring Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, and a full-size poster showcasing cards from the 30th Celebration expansion. 30th Celebration Tech Sticker Collection , with 3 booster packs, a foil promo card featuring either Alolan Exeggutor or Lucario, and a sticker sheet matching the promo Pokemon

, with 3 booster packs, a foil promo card featuring either Alolan Exeggutor or Lucario, and a sticker sheet matching the promo Pokemon 30th Celebration Pokemon ex Box , with 4 booster packs, a promo card starring either Sylveon ex or Greninja ex, and a corresponding oversize card of that same Pokemon

, with 4 booster packs, a promo card starring either Sylveon ex or Greninja ex, and a corresponding oversize card of that same Pokemon 30th Celebration Knock Out Collection, featuring 2 booster packs and a promo foil card featuring Eevee, plus a commemorative coin that will presumably also feature Eevee

Each product will include booster packs from the 30th Celebration expansion exclusively. I can already see the demand for that Sylveon ex box, given just how popular the Fairy-type Eeveelution is. But the full lineup looks like a solid start for a special collection like this one. Honoring Nidorina’s place as #30 in the national Poke Dex is also a nice touch, paying homage to an OG Pokemon and the 30th anniversary all at once.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The 30th Celebration set is likely to be incredibly popular and hard to find, thanks to a few key factors. First, it features all foil cards, plus reprints for several fan-favorite classic cards. The set also introduces 30 unique foil Pikachu promos and the new Futuristic rarity tier. Of course, it’s also the first-ever Pokemon TCG set to get a simultaneous global release. So, it will be interesting to see how that impacts availability and demand for the set. Even so, I think it’s likely we’ll see this one snapped up quickly… and that goes double for the Sylveon ex box of it all. But Sylveon isn’t the only Eeveelution with a special place in this set.

Pokemon TCG Confirms Espeon & Umbreon-themed Boxes & More to Round Out 30th Celebration Lineup

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The products listed above are everything that will arrive for 30th Celebration on September 16th. More 30th Celebration products have also been officially confirmed for later in the year, starting in October, as follows:

Pokemon TCG Binder Collection , featuring 5 booster packs and a 9-pocket commemorative 30th anniversary binder (Releases October 2nd)

, featuring 5 booster packs and a 9-pocket commemorative 30th anniversary binder (Releases October 2nd) Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration Booster Bundle , featuring 6 booster packs from 30th Celebration (Releases October 2nd)

, featuring 6 booster packs from 30th Celebration (Releases October 2nd) Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration Mini-Tins , each with 2 booster packs, a sticker sheet, and art card matching the Pokemon featured on the tin (Releases October 2nd)

, each with 2 booster packs, a sticker sheet, and art card matching the Pokemon featured on the tin (Releases October 2nd) Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration Battle Deck – Espeon ex and Umbreon Ex , featuring an all-foil, 60 card deck themed around the featured Eeveelution. Also comes with a themed deck box, coin, and playmat, plus special Victini or Zeraora promos (release October 30th)

– , featuring an all-foil, 60 card deck themed around the featured Eeveelution. Also comes with a themed deck box, coin, and playmat, plus special Victini or Zeraora promos (release October 30th) Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration Ditto Premium Collection , celebrating Pokopia‘s star, Ditto, with a special Ditto promo card and acrylic display case, plus 8 booster packs (releases November 6th)

, celebrating Pokopia‘s star, Ditto, with a special Ditto promo card and acrylic display case, plus 8 booster packs (releases November 6th) Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration Ultra-Premium Collection – Day & Night, a massive collection with 29 booster packs, a special Classic Celebration booster, accessories, and promos for Pikachu ex and Espeon ex or Pikachu ex and Umbreon ex, depending on the box (releases November 6th)

– Day & Night, a massive collection with 29 booster packs, a special Classic Celebration booster, accessories, and promos for Pikachu ex and Espeon ex or Pikachu ex and Umbreon ex, depending on the box (releases November 6th) Pokemon TCG 30th Celebration Figure Collection – Mew & Mewtwo, featuring foil promos and figures for Mew or Mewtwo, plus 5 booster packs (releases November 6th)

In all, it’s a massive collection with a lot of special products to celebrate 30 years of Pokemon. My bank account is already sweating about the Umbreon of it all, but it’s nice to see less common Pokemon like Nidorina get celebrated here, too. You can take a look at product images from the full product lineup over on the official Pokemon TCG website.

What do you think about the lineup for 30th Celebration? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!