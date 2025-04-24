Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians Debuts New Kind of Immersive Card

Many Pokemon TCG Pocket fans were expecting we’d see a new pack announcement soon, and sure enough, today we got a first look at the upcoming Celestial Guardians set. The newly revealed set has a Sun and Moon theme, bringing some new Pokemon into Pokemon TCG Pocket that haven’t yet had a digital card in the game. The latest booster set for the game features two different packs, one with Solgaleo and one with Lunala on the front, and is set to release on April 30th. Along with new starters and new card art, this latest Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion brings another first – a new kind of immersive card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thus far, the rare-yet-exciting immersive cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket have all been Pokemon cards, featuring card art for a specific Pokemon. We’ve had immersive card art for Charizard, Pikachu, Mew, Mewtwo, Celebi, Palkia, Dialga, Arceus, and Giratina. Most of these, with the exception of Mew, have been for the EX versions of the cards. But now, the Celestial Guardians trailer reveals a new kind of immersive card headed for the game – immersive trainer cards.

Play video

The card in question shows up right at the end of the teaser trailer for the new boosters, showing off a full-art trainer card for Lillie. As we can see from the border, it looks like it will be an immersive card. That makes this the first immersive card in the game that isn’t a Pokemon card, and one of the few that isn’t an EX. The trailer appears to give a sneak peek of what the immersive experience will look like for the card, but to truly see what a Trainer card has to offer for the animated card tour, we’ll have to rip packs to try and snag one of our own.

Lillie Supporter Card is Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s First Non-Pokemon Immersive Card

For those who missed out on Pokemon Sun and Moon or just can’t remember all these characters, Lillie appeared in the Sun and Moon video games as well as the anime. She comes from a wealthy family and has a fear of touching Pokemon, despite loving them. She sees a lot of growth throughout the anime, and is one of the first characters that players meet in Pokemon Sun and Moon as well as Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Because she plays such a central role in the story from these games, it makes sense she’d feature prominently in the new set based on the Alola region. Getting the honor of being the first immersive Trainer card further proves her role as a key character in the Pokemon universe.

The Lillie Trainer Card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

As for what the new Supporter card actually does in battle, the Lillie Trainer Card will let you heal 60 damage from a Pokemon. The catch is that it will need to be a Stage 2 Pokemon specifically, which can be a tricky point to get to in the super-fast battles in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Where this falls in the meta will likely depend on what other cards arrive with the new set and what kind of decks players wind up putting together. At any rate, it looks to be a beautiful new immersive for players to add to their Pokemon TCG Pocket collections… if they’re lucky enough to pull it.

Are you excited to see immersive cards becoming more varied in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments below!