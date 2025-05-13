Pokemon TCG Pocket Announces Amazing Free Gift Code for Golden Week

A special holiday week in Japan has inspired a free, limited-time gift code for Pokemon TCG Pocket, and players who grab it will have the chance to get some particularly nice goodies, including a stack of Pack Hourglasses.

When it comes to bonuses in Pokemon TCG Pocket, players typically have to grind hard at ongoing events to earn anything. From battle events to Wonder Pick exclusives, the grind can be a harrowing task. Because of this, any free gift codes for the game can be a welcome relief, especially when they contain coveted items like Hourglasses.

The Golden Week gifts are a rare drop, and not something players will want to miss out on. Thankfully, there is a bit of time to grab the items offered before they expire.

Golden Week 2025 Pokemon TCG Pocket Free Gift Code

According to the social media post shared by the Pokemon TCG Pocket account, players can receive x24 Pack Hourglasses and x500 Trade Tokens by claiming the code S5N4NDM00N.

The free gift code will be available until May 27, 2025, at 7:59 AM. Afterwards, it will no longer be an active code.

It is important to note that obtaining gift codes in Pokemon TCG Pocket requires players to go to the Gift.Pokemontcgpocket.com link. Here, players will type in their Support ID and then apply the gift code.

Your support ID can be found by opening the menu indicated with three lines at the lower right-hand side of the screen. The ID can be found at the top of the menu. When putting your ID in on the gift website, it is important to note that the ID is case sensitive.

Once claimed, the gifts will be deposited in the gift menu of Pokemon TCG Pocket for players to grab.

The 24 Pack Hourglasses amount to two full pack openings for free at the full 12-hour wait time. This is good news for anyone looking to jump the line to open more packs. The 500 trade tokens are excellent for anyone doing a lot of card swaps, though for some, it may be less enticing than the free Pack Hourglasses.

This gift comes at a great time, as players are likely beginning to stock up on Pack Hourglasses to prep for upcoming expansions. Celestial Guardians is still new, but many hit the most recent expansion with enthusiasm, rapidly gathering the cards desired for building competitive decks. Because of this, excitement is already brewing for what will be announced next for the mobile app.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have seen a surprising shift in the meta following the Celestial Guardians release. While many believed Rayquaza ex would take the top slot for best cards, Garchomp ex and Solgaleo ex tipped the scales with particularly aggressive strategies, leaving the fan-favorite Legendary in the dust.

Garchomp ex is a monstrous card thanks to Linear Attack, which hits any opponent Pokemon for 50 damage for a single Fighting-type Energy. The card also sports 170 HP, bulking it out as a high-defense option as well. When paired with Rampardos, which can deal 130 damage with a single Energy card, the deck becomes a truly terrifying beast against other players. Even past favorites like Darkrai ex struggle to hold up against the combo.

For those looking to build out this deck, the Golden Week free code goodies are the perfect way to open a few more Celestial Guardian packs without having to wait for rollover. Pokemon TCG Pocket players will want to jump in and grab this gift while it is still active, to make the most of the free packs.