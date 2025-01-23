Pokemon TCG Pocket Surprises Players with Mass Outbreak Containing Rare Cards

Fans have flocked to Pokemon TCG Pocket since its release, and even more have joined as the developers release new events, add new cards, and provide freebies. More than 40 billion cards have been earned from players since its initial launch, and many are ready to drop Pack Hourglasses en masse to open up the next booster pack. However, before players can get their hands on the new cards, a mass outbreak surprised players this morning, giving them the potential to earn various rare cards that are extremely hard to pull. Players can even use the Rare Wonder Pull during the mass outbreak to build some of the most popular meta decks.

Players can enjoy Rare Wonder Pulls starting today, with the Pokemon TCG Pocket mass outbreak ending on January 29. During this time, players should keep an eye out for the Rare Pull notification on their home screen. But what is the mass outbreak and what Pokemon are in it?

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mew ex.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has added a surprise Psychic-type Mass Outbreak, containing rare cards. These include the likes of Mewtwo, Mew ex, Gardevoir, and more. Players can also take advantage of Bonus Pulls, which contain lesser Psychic-type Pokemon, Pack Hourglasses, and Wonder Hourglasses.

Gardevoir is one of the key components of the Mewtwo ex deck and can be a difficult card to pull from the Genetic Apex booster pack. The mass outbreak also includes its pre-evolutions, Ralts and Kirlia. Collecting all three and doing twice is essential for getting the Mewtwo ex deck complete, so this event makes it easier than ever to run it.

Likewise, Mew ex fits into almost any deck since its primary attack uses Neutral Energy. Mew ex is incredibly hard to pull from the Mythic Island booster pack. Taking advantage of this mass outbreak gives players a greater chance to earn these cards.

The Bonus Wonder Pulls are free and can help pad out Psychic-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket. It also provides Pack and Wonder Hourglasses, both of which are valuable resources in the mobile app.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mass Outbreak Event Picks.

The Pokemon TCG Pocket event also includes Mass Outbreak Missions. These are related to Wonder Picking multiple times, collecting Psychic Pokemon, and getting Mew ex. Here are all the Mass Outbreak Missions and what they require.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Psychic Mass Outbreak Missions Wonder Pick 3 times. Wonder Pick 5 times. Collect 5 Psychic type cards. Collect 10 Psychic type cards. Collect 15 Psychic type cards. Collect 1 Mew ex card.



Each of these missions rewards players with Wonder Hourglasses, and completing each mission will reward players with more chances to get Rare cards from the Psychic Mass Outbreak. The event is only available for a limited time, meaning players need to be quick if they want to get these Rare Psychic-type Pokemon. When trading comes, players can further complete their Psychic decks outside of this event.