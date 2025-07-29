Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Can Claim Free Hourglasses Now

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s newest update is live, bringing much-needed changes to the in-game trading system. However, one benefit of this is the new value assigned to Trade Tokens, as players can exchange these to get free Pack Hourglasses. DeNA and The Pokemon Company have given out a good bit of Trade Tokens for free, meaning players should have a stockpile ready to use, but new players can also get Trade Tokens before updating the game as well.

With the latest update, Pokemon TCG Pocket players can exchange Trade Tokens for Pack Hourglasses. The ratio is one-to-one, but players can only claim 60 Pack Hourglasses with this method. This is enough to purchase five additional booster packs, which is perfect timing for the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster set that releases on July 30th.

This new option is found in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s in-game shop. Select the Limited Time/Events tab and then scroll to the Other tab. Here, you can exchange Trade Tokens for Pack Hourglasses and Shine Dust. With this new update, Shine Dust is the currency used for trading going forward, making it worth collecting as well.

pokemon tcg pocket’s trade tokens.

Players received 1,000 Trade Tokens for free on January 5th, and these can be used to exchange for Pack Hourglasses. Before updating the game, players can also exchange cards ranked three diamonds or higher to collect Trade Tokens as well. You must have at least three duplicates of these cards in order to trade them successfully.

The trading update has long been awaited for Pokemon TCG Pocket. The wishlist feature is one of the most requested, as this will make it considerably easier to obtain the cards you want and fill out your sets. While the Wisdom of Sea and Sky booster set won’t be available for trade immediately, other restrictions on tradeable cards will also be lifted.