Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Can Claim Free Pack Hourglasses For a Limited Time

Now that the next Pokemon TCG Pocket set has been revealed, players are hoarding those Pack Hourglasses. The Gen 2 Wisdom of Sea and Sky set arrives on July 30th, alongside major changes to trading. To help players get ready for a new set, and to continue building hype around the return of Mega Evolutions, The Pokemon Company has shared a new promo offer. For a limited time, Pokemon TCG Pocket players can claim 24 free Pack Hourglasses.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is taking us back to Kalos. This region, originally introduced in Pokemon X and Y, introduced Mega Evolutions. So, the upcoming Legends game is bringing back this Pokemon gimmick. We’ve already seen the first brand-new Mega Evolution, but The Pokemon Company isn’t stopping there.

The last few months have revealed many new ways to celebrate the return of Mega Evolutions. The physical Pokemon Trading Card Game is releasing a new Mega Evolutions set and The Pokemon Company has announced a celebratory Mega Evolution Experience, which is taking place from July 24th-27th at San Diego Comic Con. Along with this experience, fans can claim a ton of Pokemon game freebies by signing up for Pokemon update emails.

Get Mega Evolution Emails & Free Pokemon TCG Pocket Pack Hourglasses

Pokemon fans have until July 27th to claim free Pokemon TCG Pocket hourglasses and more. To get the freebies, players will simply need to opt in for official Pokemon emails via the Mega Evolution website. The link to sign up is available as a QR code in-person at the San Diego Comic Con Mega Evolution experience. To get the QR code, players can stop by the Pokemon booth at SDCC. However, fans on sites like Reddit and Twitter have shared the direct link to the signup site, meaning you may be able to claim the freebies even if you aren’t able to attend SDCC.

Once you sign up for emails via the SDCC QR code or link, you will get an email with a code to claim 24 Free Pack Hourglasses. The Pokemon Company officially states the email will arrive “within a week of opting in.” Most fans who have already signed up say they received their unique code within about a half hour or so. Keep in mind that each code is only available to use once, so you won’t be able to share your code with anyone else or use a code that’s already been redeemed by a friend.

To be eligible for the freebies, you will need to be located in the U.S. and use an email that isn’t already getting official Pokemon emails. In addition to 24 Free Pack Hourglasses, signing up for Mega Evolution emails via the SDCC event link will also earn you:

Pokemon TCG Live: 4,000 Trainer Points

Pokemon Unite: Platinum Boost Emblem for Mewtwo + 3-day License for Mega Mewtwo X or Y

Pokemon Masters EX: 3,000 Gems

Once the Mega Evolution experience at SDCC ends, you will no longer be able to claim these live-service game freebies by signing up for official Pokemon emails. So, there’s a limited time to claim your free packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket along with the other perks for various Pokemon mobile games.

Are you participating in the Mega Evlolution event at SDCC this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!