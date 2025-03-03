New Pokemon TCG Pocket Gible Drop Event Adds New Cards

Collecting cards is one of the most exciting aspects of Pokemon TCG Pocket, and there are multiple ways to do so. While the bulk of players’ cards will come from opening booster packs, such as the recently added Triumphant Light, DeNa also adds various events that give players special cards. One of the most common are Drop Events in which players battle AI decks to collect promo packs containing promotional cards. These are a limited-time event, meaning players can only get them while the event is available. Fortunately for players, a new Drop Event is currently ongoing in Pokemon TCG Pocket, bringing new cards to collect.

The latest Pokemon TCG Pocket Drop Event adds five new cards that players can earn. These come through the promo packs gained by defeating the Drop Event battle decks. Here is the new promo event in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Gible Drop Event Rewards.

A new variant of Gible, added in the Triumphant Light booster pack, is the new Pokemon TCG Pocket Drop Event. The event is ongoing from March 3rd and ends on March 17th. Players can use Event Stamina to battle decks based on Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp ex to earn various rewards. The main draw of the event is the new promo cards, but players can also earn other rewards, including Pack Hourglasses, Shop Tickets, Shinedust, and Event Hourglasses.

The new cards included in Promo Pack A Series Vol. 5 are Gible, Cherrim, Raichu, Nosepass, and Staraptor. Each features a new artwork, with the highlight being the Gible card. Players get one of these cards for each Promo Pack A Series Vol. 5 they open. Players earn these packs by defeating the deck available with the event, with the more challenging deck having a better chance to reward players with a Promo Pack A Series Vol. 5.

Fans are encouraged to battle these decks as often as possible during the event due to the limited nature and randomness of the cards within the promo packs. Some players are lucky and get each card quickly, but the majority typically receive duplicates before getting every card. Once the event ends, players will not be able to get these promo cards, not even through trading.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Arceus.

Fans have a lot to look forward to in Pokemon TCG Pocket in the future. Ranked Matches are planned for the end of March, bringing a more competitive way to play the game. The Triumphant Light booster pack was added at the end of February, adding numerous new cards focusing on Arceus and the new Link feature.

The Pokemon Company just recently celebrated Pokemon Day 2025, which gave fans a look at what is to come across all of Pokemon. While Pokemon TCG Pocket is just one aspect of the franchise, fans can look forward to two new games, Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon Champions. Players of the physical Pokemon TCG will be able to take advantage of the new Mega Evolution feature in the upcoming booster set.