Pokemon TCG Pocket Celebrates Major Achievement With Freebie for All Players

A lot of players have embraced Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket over the last few months. Since launching in late October, players have acquired more than 40 billion cards in the game, which is kind of a stunning achievement. To celebrate this momentous occasion, The Pokemon Company announced this morning that all players will receive a free gift, which can be claimed starting today. The gift in question is a new Pokedex promo card. The card works exactly like the current Pokedex card, but this version features new art featuring Pikachu alongside Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle.

The free promo can be claimed by players starting today, and it can be found in the gifts menu in Pokemon TCG Pocket. The gift says that it can only be claimed for the next 29 days, so players might want to grab it now so they don’t miss out later. It’s a pretty minor freebie, but it’s hard to argue with a free promo, and this one is significantly better than the standard card based on the artwork alone.

Pokemon tcg pocket’s free promo card

In addition to the new promo card, the developers of Pokemon TCG Pocket also announced a new Mythical Island SP Emblem event. The event is live right now, and will run through January 27th at 12:59 a.m. Basically, players are rewarded with free emblems that can be attached to their profile based on the number of consecutive wins they get during event matches. It’s a nice little way of bragging about your skills in the game, and it’s an extra incentive to participate in matches against other players online.

While today’s updates are fairly minor, this month will have a lot to celebrate for Pokemon TCG Pocket players. January is quickly drawing to a close, but in the next 11 days, we can expect to see new cards added to the game in some form. Whether or not this is another booster similar to Mythical Island or a full expansion remains to be seen, but hopefully players will have a lot of exciting new cards to discover. Additionally, the game’s trading feature is set to go live sometime in the month of January. The Pokemon Company offered some details about how that will work last week, and the limitations that can be expected.

While the rest of January appears promising for Pokemon TCG Pocket players, February could be exciting as well. Every year, The Pokemon Company celebrates Pokemon Day on February 27th, which happens to be the anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green‘s original release in Japan. On that day, there are usually several announcements related to various Pokemon games, including ongoing titles like Pokemon Go, Pokemon Sleep, and Pokemon Unite. There’s a decent chance we could get some news about Pokemon TCG Pocket this year as well!

Are you excited about this new promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Do you plan on checking out the trade feature this month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!