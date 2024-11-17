Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Disappointed by Max Level Rewards

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket has only been available for a few weeks now, but there are some players that have already found themselves hitting the game’s level cap. At this time, the game does not allow players to get beyond level 50. Once players have hit that number, there isn’t an ability to keep gaining rewards. That could change at some point in the future, but for right now, it is what it is. The game doesn’t give you some big reward for hitting that level either; as shown by YouTuber Jumanne Pokemon Pocket, the rewards are just 12 Pack Hourglass, 12 Wonder Hourglass, 1 Rewind Watch, and 2 Poke Gold.

While the rewards are pretty weak, it’s a safe bet that The Pokemon Company didn’t count on many (or any) players hitting level 50 that quickly. Doing so would have required a significant amount of money, and not just time spent with the game’s free features. On both YouTube and the game’s subreddit, some fans tried to argue that this constitutes “pay to win,” but since there’s no actual benefit to reaching higher levels, it’s closer to the opposite. There’s a lot that can be said about monetization in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, but the game has kept things mostly fair when it comes to battles. As the game goes on, it will be interesting to see if the developers eliminate the level cap, so players can continue to get some kind of rewards for playing the game, even if they don’t get any better with time.

Mewtwo immersive card in pokemon trading card game pocket

That’s not to say these rewards aren’t useful. Hourglasses, Rewind Watches, and Poke Gold are all ways to build up your collection of cards in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket. As you level up in the game, these rewards do make it a little easier to open more packs, or snag cards in Wonder Trade. We know The Pokemon Company is hard at work on expanding the game, so it’s entirely possible the level cap will be extended in the future. After all, Pokemon Go similarly featured a cap that was later extended.

While we don’t know if extended level caps will be added to the game, there are some things we know to expect in the coming months. In December, Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will be adding some kind of new booster packs. The following month, a new trade function will appear in the game. At this time, we don’t have many details about card trading. However, The Pokemon Company has explicitly said that only “certain cards” will be eligible for trades at the start, and the developers plan to gradually expand that number over time.

