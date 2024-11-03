Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Desperately Looking for “God Packs” Now

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket replicates a number of aspects of collecting Pokemon cards, from the physical act of tearing open card packs, to using multiple display methods. The game has also replicated something fans commonly refer to as “God packs,” which are packs of cards that are loaded with great cards. Since the game’s launch a few days ago, several players have shared some incredible God packs they’ve been lucky enough to open in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and these have players seething with jealousy. As is the case with the actual physical trading cards, God packs seem to be incredibly rare, so fans should temper their expectations.

Streamer KM Best seemed to have significant luck on the draw, sharing a God pack he pulled that had all full art cards on X/Twitter. Bluesky user Phinocio had similar luck, sharing a God pack they pulled, which can be found embedded below.

Fans have been trying to determine if there are ways to increase their odds of getting a God pack, even debating whether certain packs might increase the overall likelihood. One player asked KM Best if he has a strategy when it comes to opening packs, but he replied that he “simply just spend money and open in 10s, avoiding this entirely.” That’s obviously not an option for all players, and readers should keep in mind that there’s no indication that spending more money is going to increase the likelihood of finding a God pack.

While the odds of pulling a God pack seem pretty slim, it appears that someone else’s luck could rub off on other players; posters in the Pokemon TCG Pocket subreddit have shared images of God packs showing up in Wonder Pick. Reddit user pielord300 shared an image of a Wonder Pick featuring all full art cards, including a Zapdos, two Wigglytuff, Snorlax, and Lt. Surge. The cost for that Wonder Pick was unsurprisingly steep, but a very good bargain, as it guarantees a good pull. In most cases, there’s a chance a Wonder Pick will result in the player getting a common card, so players should jump at the chance if they see a God pack show up that way.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been a huge success since launch, with more than 10 million downloads. It remains to be seen whether the mobile game will prove nearly as enduring as the real TCG (which launched back in 1996), however, it’s clear that the mechanics of the card game have translated pretty well to the mobile format. Obviously some compromises were made to make it work, but it’s interesting to see how many features have been kept, including things like God packs!

