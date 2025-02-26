Pokemon TCG Pocket Leak Reveals New Triumphant Light Booster Pack and Cards

Pokemon Day is set to take place this Thursday, and it appears one piece of news has leaked ahead of time. Most fans have assumed that the Pokemon Presents livestream will feature news about Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, and now we know for a fact that will be the case. It appears that the official Pokemon TikTok account accidentally uploaded a video early, revealing the next themed booster pack for the game, as well as multiple cards that will be offered. The new pack will feature Arceus on the front, and will be named Triumphant Light.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video doesn’t reveal too many new cards, but we do get a close look at new takes on Magnemite, Eevee, and Golbat, as well as an Arceus ex card. Arceus ex has an ability called Fabled Luster, which will prevent the card from taking on any Special Conditions; that means it won’t have to deal with nuisances such as sleep, poisoning, paralysis, and more. With three colorless Energy, Arceus ex can also use Ultimate Force, which has a strength of 70, and does an extra 20 damage for each Pokemon on the bench. The leaked video was shared on Bluesky by user Raichu Noticias, and can be found in the post embedded below.

La Expansión del TCG de Pokémon Triumphant Light que contará con Arceus ex de protagonista se Reveló porque La cuenta oficial del juego subió el vídeo promocional por error antes de tiempo a TikTok. ( 1 Día Antes del Día de Pokémon 2025). — Raichu Noticias (@raichunoticias.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T10:47:37.447Z

In addition to Arceus ex’s own powers, it seems the card’s presence in a deck will benefit other cards. On the Pokemon TCG Pocket subreddit, players have noticed that the Heatran and Crobat cards that are seen in the video seem to have abilities that require having Arceus ex in play. Since it’s hard to make out exactly what the cards say, posters have done some reconstruction of the text. It’s hard to say how much stock to put into the analysis of those abilities, but it will be interesting to see how much of this themed booster pack is based around Arceus ex, and just how many cards will benefit.

We’ll know a lot more about these new cards once Triumphant Light becomes available. From the video, we can see that the pack is listed as A2a, similar to the way Mythical Island was listed as A1a. We don’t know exactly how many cards will be added, but since this isn’t a full expansion, players shouldn’t expect to see as many cards as we got with Space-Time Smackdown last month.

RELATED: Why Pokemon Black and White Fans Think a Remake Could be Coming This Year

Unfortunately, the video does not offer information about when the new pack will be released in Pokemon TCG Pocket. It’s possible we could see it released during the presentation, or we might have to wait a little bit longer. Either way, fans have to be happy about the pace of new card releases in the game. Since Pokemon TCG Pocket launched in October, the game has added two full expansions (Genetic Apex and Space-Time Smackdown), and one themed booster pack (Mythical Island). Hopefully this trend continues, and keeps players invested in the game.

Are you excited for the release of this new themed booster pack? What else do you want to see announced on Pokemon Day? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Centro Leaks]