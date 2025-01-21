Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Get Free Rewards from McDonald’s

Pokemon TCG Pocket has quickly become one of the most popular mobile games while netting huge profits. Since release, developers DeNa and Creatures Inc. have been knocking support for the game out of the park via free rewards and numerous events. While fans are still hopeful for quality-of-life features, they’ve been enjoying the post-launch support. Not to let up on the gas, new rewards have been revealed for Pokemon TCG Pocket, though they can only be claimed in an interesting way. Players will have to make a special trip if they want to get these rewards, but they can also get a tasty snack along with them.

McDonald’s is offering a limited-time collaboration with Pokemon TCG Pocket. The event is running alongside the physical Pokemon TCG event, which gives players physical cards when ordering from the restaurant. Not to be outdone, Pokemon TCG Pocket fans can also head to McDonald’s to get free rewards.

McDonald’s is offering a promotion where players can get 24 Pack Hourglasses and 12 Wonder Hourglasses for Pokemon TCG Pocket. To claim this reward, players must order a McDonald’s Happy Meal through the McDonald’s app. Fans must first opt-in for emails in the McDonald’s app, or they will not receive the codes.

Only one code can be used per Pokemon TCG Pocket account, meaning ordering multiple Happy Meals will not let you use multiple codes on a single account. They can be redeemed on multiple Pokemon TCG Pocket accounts, however, so feel free to share the codes. Unfortunately, these codes will not allow players to quickly amass Pack and Wonder Hourglasses for themselves.

Pack Hourglasses are used to open Pokemon TCG Pocket packs. Players can get a free pack opening each day, but Pack Hourglasses can be used to speed up this process and open more packs. Wonder Hourglasses are used to do in-game Wonder Picks. Wonder Picks in Pokemon TCG Pocket are used to select one card from among five, increasing the odds of getting a particular card versus opening packs.

McDonald’s is celebrating the Pokemon collaboration with a special Pokemon-themed game on the official McDonald’s Happy Meal website. Physical Pokemon TCG players can enjoy the fifteen cards available in Happy Meals while Pokemon TCG Pocket fans can enjoy the digital rewards.

An unspoken perk of the collaboration is the adorable Pokemon-themed items. The Happy Meal box features Pokemon designs, including Charizard, Salamence, Rayquaza, and Dragonite. Additional food items inside also feature Pokemon-themed designs on the packaging. Collectors will love the attention to detail with this McDonald’s and Pokemon collaboration.

There is no specified end date on the Pokemon and McDonald’s collaboration, only a disclaimer noting the rewards are limited-time while supplies last. This event follows the conclusion of the Sonic and McDonald’s collaboration, which has led to speculation that another collaboration will follow ending this one. When the Pokemon collab and rewards ends remains to be seen, so fans should head to their nearest McDonald’s while it is active.