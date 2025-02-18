Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Want One Time-Wasting Pack Problem Changed ASAP

When Pokemon TCG Pocket first released, the hype temporarily overrode any player complaints. However, with the trading feature meeting resounding disappointment, the shine seems to be wearing off a bit. Now, Pokemon TCG Pocket players are noticing all the little ways the game could be improved. In particular, players are getting tired of just how many screens stand between the player and, well, just about anything. Many animations and notification screens aren’t skippable, so players have to sit through them. And those card pack ripping animations are fun and all, but they take up a lot of time… particularly when it comes to Promo Packs.

Much like the physical Pokemon TCG, the mobile app has special Promo Cards in addition to those found by opening standard booster packs. Players truly hoping to collect ’em all want to make sure they snag every Promo Card as its released, since they are available for a limited time and not currently included in trading. While some are released as part of Wonder Pick events, others are chance rewards for solo battling events like the recent Cresselia EX event. As much as players might want to gather every available promo, these events pose a couple of time-wasting problems.

One of pokemon tcg pocket’s cuter promo cards

First, the promo cards aren’t a guarantee. Players can receive one Promo Pack per battle, and after the first round, they’re only a chance reward. That means players might beat the specified Cresselia deck but earn precisely zero Promo Packs for their work. On top of this, the Promo Card in each pack is randomized. So, players might do several battles hoping to snag a particular card, but wind up with repeats of one they already have. This would be frustrating enough, but the real time-waster is the way you open those promo packs.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Needs to Speed Up Promo Pack Process

Each time players complete a solo battle in a Pokemon TCG Pocket event, they get a single-card Promo Pack. Unlike Wonder Pick, the card isn’t automatically revealed and added to the player’s collection. Instead, they need to go to their in-game gifts menu to claim the Promo Pack. While this might not seem like a huge issue when there’s just one Promo Pack, the reality is that most players are trying to get several at once so they can earn every card in the event. And therein lies the problem for many Pokemon TCG Pocket fans.

Each time they want to check which Promo Card they received, players have to claim, then rip open, then watch the card animation for the individual packs. Over time, that adds up to a lot of sitting around watching the same screens over and over again. And to rub salt in the wound, players might wind up seeing the same Promo Card over and over again instead of the one they’re chasing.

Players would love to see this, and other similar animations, streamlined in future updates to Pokemon TCG Pocket. For some, simply being able to open the packs directly from the Victory screen when they’re earned would be part of the solution. In that situation, at least they’re not navigating multiple sets of screens to get to where they open each individual pack. The ability to rip open multiples, similar to what happens if players open 10 BoosteR Packs at once, would be even better.

Unfortunately, new features like trading and new packs have taken precedent over Quality of Life updates like this one so far. That leaves players uncertain if slow animations and other time-wasting snags like this one will ever been addressed by the developers.

