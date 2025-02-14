Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Call Out “Useless” Rewards Now That Trading Is Live

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been a massive success for The Pokemon Company and DeNa. Players have enjoyed seeing their favorite Pokemon and building decks for this fast-paced version of the Pokemon TCG, and while multiple events, booster packs, and features have been added to the game, players are baffled by an item that has been available since the release of Pokemon TCG Pocket. Many call this resource useless, even more so now that the trading feature has been implemented. Yet despite these views, this item continues to show up as a reward across multiple events. Players are tired of it and demand a new reward to replace it.

The are numerous materials and currencies in Pokemon TCG Pocket, with many serving a distinct and useful purpose. However, the one that’s remained controversial due to its persistence is Shinedust.

Shinedust is an item in Pokemon TCG Pocket that has been around since the game’s launch. Its only purpose is to allow players to create flairs for their cards. However, players must also destroy multiples of the cards they wish to add a flair to one.

To trade cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, players must use Trade Tokens and Trade Hourglasses. Once Trade Tokens have been used up, players must give up cards in order to get more, meaning both trading and flairs require the use of multiple cards.

While this has been disliked, Pokemon TCG Pocket makes it even more annoying because most Wonder Pick events include Shinedust as a reward. Fans have been very vocal about this, calling for it to be removed and replaced with a more useful currency, such as Wonder and Pack Hourglasses.

Most players gain more than enough Event Shop Tickets than the amount needed for the rewards. It seems the intended purpose of using excess is to purchase Shinedust, but players don’t even want this currency. Even more annoying is the fact players must individually purchase the Shinedust.

Shinedust reward in pokemon tcg Pocket.

The flair system has been criticized since launch, specifically that the flairs only appear when the card has been placed or when examined. Players want the flairs to be on the card at all times, as this they believe would make the system worth using more. Many still dislike the fact that cards have to be expended to use it but feel this would be a step in the right direction.

Trading is another feature that has been universally hated in Pokemon TCG Pocket. When details about it were first revealed, players disliked it, and somehow upon release, it had an even worse reception. DeNa and The Pokemon Company have taken feedback about this feature and given out free rewards.

Many are hopeful with enough outcry that Shinedust will be removed as a reward in Pokemon TCG Pocket. It remains to be seen considering it has been present in nearly every event as a reward, but it is very clear fans are tired of this currency.