Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Fear This Card Will Dominate the Meta

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s next booster pack, Shining Revelry has officially been revealed, and while not many of the cards are known, one already has players worried. With new booster packs released regularly, the meta in Pokemon TCG Pocket is constantly shifting and evolving. Standout cards have a huge impact on this, such as Cyrus from the Space-Time Smackdown booster pack. One of the revealed cards from Shining Revelry has the potential to shake up the meta like never before. Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Shining Revelry booster pack releases on March 26th, and players may start seeing this card in every deck once it gets added to the game.

The card in question? Iono, a Trainer card coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket in the Shining Revelry booster pack. Iono hails from Paldea where she is the Electric-type gym leader, and players have historically held mixed feelings about her livestreamer status just as they do about her potential impact in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Iono is a Trainer card in Pokemon TCG Pocket with the ability to shuffle both players’ hands into their decks and then allowing them to redraw cards equal to the number of cards they put back in their deck. Drawing and cycling your cards is one of the most important aspects of a TCG game especially considering the smaller deck size in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

As a Trainer card, Iono can fit into any deck and frees up having to use a Pokemon card like Chatot to cycle your cards. What makes Iono particularly frightening is she can be used both defensively and offensively. She will be sure to be seen on many decks, especially once the Trading feature has been updated.

Players have already been quick to speculate her effect on Stage 2 evolution lines, making it easier to draw the needed cards to evolve and strong Pokemon out. Decks relying on Stage 2 Pokemon often suffer from not drawing the right evolutions and potentially stalling out, allowing their opponent to set up. However, being able to reshuffle your entire hand makes getting the right card easier.

Three of the new Paldean cards coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket

Alternatively, with the right timing, you can use Iono to mess up your opponent’s play by removing their hand and forcing them to redraw. Partnering Iono with cards that let you view a player’s hand makes it easy to know when to use this card. Skilled players can also sense when a player is holding onto certain cards, and Iono can force your opponent to change their strategy on the fly.

Iono is already a menace and one of the most commonly used cards in Pokemon TCG. Besides Boss’s Orders and Arven, she is seen in most decks. One can see the exasperation on a player’s face when their opponent plays Iono and forces them to redraw.

It remains to be seen if Iono will have as much of an impact on Pokemon TCG Pocket as she does in Pokemon TCG. Many players are preparing themselves to face her, and there isn’t much time until Iono begins terrorizing players in Pokemon TCG Pocket.