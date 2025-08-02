Pokemon TCG Pocket Updates Most Popular Decks, but One Is Missing

As another season of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s ranked mode ends, an official list of the most used decks has been published. To no one’s surprise, Giratina continues to be one of the best cards in the game, like the last results, though the deck list has changed up some. Most of the decks were not a surprise to players, but one of the best decks in the previous meta is surprisingly absent.

One of the best decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Eevee Grove meta seemed strange on paper, but the Flareon ex, Leafeon ex, and Sylveon ex deck proved to be incredibly strong. This deck was rounded out with other cards like Leafeon and a handful of items and supporter cards, but Leafeon ex and Flareon ex were the stars of the show.

The deck’s main goal was to get Leafeon ex online fast and ramp up its energy using its ability. This lets you safely build up a Flareon ex in the back. By running only Fire Energy, you could guarantee your Flareon ex’s ability worked if your Leafeon ex went down or had to retreat, as it would discard a Fire Energy.

Combining this with the power of Sylveon ex and other drawing cards, players would be able to dish out a lot of damage quickly. Cards like Red and Eevee Bag provided additional damage, or you could use Eevee Bag to keep your Pokemon on the field longer. The last piece of the puzzle is Leafeon, a regular Pokemon that could deal with Oricorio or do some surprisingly good damage if your opponent allowed it to get energy from Leafeon ex.

While this deck is missing from the top ten used decks, likely due to high investment it needs, in Ranked Match Season A3b, the others were expected. Rampardos, Silvally, Charizard ex, and Solgaleo ex were among the other top threats, whereas cards like Buzzwole ex and Incineroar ex still saw some good usage. Wisdom of Sea and Sky will certainly affect the meta and may even see both Giratina and Darkrai taken down. Though this seems unlikely if history is anything to go by.