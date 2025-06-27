Pokemon TCG Pocket Leak Hints at “Amazing” Trading Changes

It’s no secret that Pokemon TCG Pocket fans have been less than thrilled with its trading function. For a game with “trading” in the title, many felt that trades were too expensive due to requiring multiple currencies. Back in March, developer DeNA promised fixes to trading by “the end of autumn 2025.” Since then, Pokemon TCG Pocket has showered gamers in free Trade Tokens but not made any of the bigger changes just yet. But thanks to a new leak, we might have intel on when the next round of updates to Pokemon TCG Pocket trades will arrive.

In the initial list of proposed changes, DeNA outlined many fan-requested adjustments to trading. These included swapping out Trade Tokens for Shinedust and an in-game feature for sharing your trade wishlist. However, no release date for the changes has been revealed since the initial statement. In fact, many Pokemon TCG Pocket fans have likely forgotten the details of proposed changes in the whirlwind of new pack releases. However, a recent leak proposes we’re getting big changes to Pokemon TCG Pocket trading before the end of July.

According to Reddit user @sylveon_eevee, several big changes are coming to the trade system on July 29th. That’s much sooner than the original “end of Autumn 2025” timeline suggested. This Redditor doesn’t note the exact source for the data-mined info, but much of the info shared lines up with changes previously confirmed by DeNA. If the July 29th timing is accurate, Pokemon TCG Pocket trades are about to get a lot better, a lot sooner than we hoped. That said, specifics like the release date and conversion numbers remain unconfirmed rumors at this point. Until the update comes out or DeNA confirms the details, fans should take this rumor with a grain of salt.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Trade Wishlist and Shinedust Coming Soon

For many Pokemon TCG Pocket fans, the switch from trade tokens to Shinedust is a welcome change. Currently, Shinedust is only used to buy flair for cards. As many players skip flair altogether, the Shinedust hoards are large and ready to be used for trading when the time comes.

However, the card wishlist feature is what I’ve got my eye on. DeNA teased something like this back in March, and now, it looks like it might finally become a reality. If the leak proves to be accurate, gamers will be able to create a wishlist of cards they’re looking for when initiating a trade. This will make it easier to trade cards in-game without relying on Reddit, Discord, or other online communities to facilitate trades. Personally, I’d like to see an in-game open forum where you can post the cards you’re seeking so folks can help you out. From the wording, it sounds like the feature will only be available once a trade has been requested.

Trades might get a lot better in pokemon tcg pocket very soon

Another highlight of this data-mined info is the conversion rate for Trade Tokens to Pack Hourglasses and Shinedust. According to @sylveon_eevee, the conversion rates will be as follows:

Convert up to 60 Trade Tokens for 60 Pack Hourglasses

Convert 1 Trade Token to 10 Shinedust, with no limit

If this is true, gamers will be able to turn some of those free Trade Tokens DeNa has been throwing at us into free packs. 60 Pack Hourglasses isn’t massive, but it’ll get you a few more shots at snagging that new Eevee ex. As for the Trade Tokens to Shinedust conversion rate, the generosity of that will depend on how much Shinedust we need to make a trade. Since we don’t know what the trade cost will be, it’s hard to say how much Shinedust is a good amount to have.

In all, Pokemon TCG Pocket fans are impressed with this alleged intel about the trade update. As one commenter puts it, “If this ends up being legit then that’s amazing.” Indeed, if these changes do arrive as suggested, trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket will be the better for it.