Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Get Response to Backlash Over Trading Feature

After months of waiting and speculating, Pokemon TCG Pocket fans finally got more information about how trading will work in the popular mobile game. As many fans predicted, the feature is fairly limited, with only certain cards available. However, the details shared by Pokemon TCG Pocket proved the feature will be even more restricted than anyone guessed, leading to near-immediate backlash in response to the post.

Many fans were disappointed to see how the trade feature would function, particularly the fact that the trades will cost some unspecified “items.” Comments rolled in quickly, with many players less than enthused by what they were seeing. As one player puts it, “So the ‘trading’ part of the ‘trading card game’ is the most limited function?” Others are referring to the feature as “pay-to-trade” given the item cost, which some fear may introduce yet another in-game currency to Pokemon TCG Pocket.

One of the promo cards likely excluded from pokemon tcg pocket trades

Many are upset to see that 2-star and up cards will be excluded, since these are the ones many players are still chasing. Another point of frustration is the fact that cards will have to match in rarity to be traded. So much for being able to generously help out friends without asking for anything major in return.

Another common point of criticism is the desire for Promo Cards to be added to the available trading set. Currently, only select Genetic Apex and Mythical Island cards will be tradeable, which players take to mean Promo cards will be excluded. Many are hoping that changes, especially since newer players never got a chance to earn some of those cards during the original events. In all, even those comments excited about trading tend to have at least one wish list item to change the feature.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Invites Ongoing Feedback on Trading – Once It’s Live

In light of the quick and largely negative response to the details on trading, Pokemon TCG Pocket account on X has responded to the concerns.

Thank you, everyone, for your immediate thoughts on this topic!



Your concerns are seen. Once this feature becomes available, I'd like to invite everyone to try it and provide feedback. This way, the game can continue to evolve in an enjoyable way for everyone. 🙏 — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) January 16, 2025

The response doesn’t necessarily mean that any features will be adjusted right away. However, the friendly persona behind the TCG Pocket account assures fans their concerns are being noted and that they should continue to provide feedback once the feature is live and they get a chance to try it. This, along with the promise to “monitor player feedback” in the initial post, suggest that Dena might be open to tweaking the feature if everyone hates it as much as they suspect they will.

While many trainers are disappointed, others are pleased to see trading making its way to the game. As Dena themselves note, more cards will eventually be added for trading, and many are willing to wait and see before passing judgement on trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket. And then, there are those who are just happy to be able to open virtual packs at home, safe from the Costco drama some physical TCG packs can create. After all, a new booster set is supposed to be hitting the mobile game around the same time as the trading feature, and that’s something all TCG Pocket fans can agree to look forward to.