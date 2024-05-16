Pokemon TCG Reveals Special Shrouded Fable Set

The Pokemon Trading Card Game will release a new special set featuring Pecharunt and the Loyal Three. Today, The Pokemon Company announced Shrouded Fable, a brand new "special" expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game that will be released in August. The set will debut Pecharunt, the Mythical Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and will also featuring the Loyal Three, which are tied to Pecharunt within the lore of the game. The set will also feature a new parallel foil pattern of some kind, along with special illustration cards (sold in boxed sets) featuring special illustration rare cards in a Ukiyo-e (woodblock) art style. The set will also feature the Illustration Rare cards of the Loyal Three Pokemon, which were kept out of the Twilight Masquerade set due for release later this month.

As a "special" set, Shrouded Fable won't be sold in individual booster packs. Instead, booster packs will only be available in boxed products like Elite Trainer Boxes, Special Collections, and Booster Bundles.

Notably, the set will also include the following new cards:

Three ACE SPEC rare Trainer cards

Five Pokémon ex and one Tera Pokémon ex

15 illustration rare Pokémon

10 ultra rare Pokémon ex, Tera Pokémon ex and Supporter cards

Five special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Five hyper rare gold etched cards

This marks the second special set released for the Pokemon Trading Card Game this year, following the special Paldean Fates set that featured shiny variants of existing cards. It's rumored that a third special set could come out later this year featuring Dragon-type Pokemon, although it's possible that the cards from that special Japanese set will instead be incorporated into standard releases later this year.