Popular Pokemon Anime Characters to Appear in an Upcoming Pokemon TCG Set

The worlds of the Pokemon anime and the Pokemon Trading Card Game will collide in an upcoming card set. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company announced “Sky Legends,” a new expansion set for the Pokemon TCG in Japan. In addition to featuring a Tag Team GX card featuring all three Legendary Birds, the new set will also feature a Supporter card featuring Jessie and James of Team Rocket infamy. Jessie and James have had a huge role in recent seasons of Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon, appearing as recurring enemies for Ash and his friends. Although the pair still struggle to beat Ash consistently, they have picked up the occasional victory and even obtained a Z-Crystal that allows them to use powerful Z-Moves in battle.

While this is the first time that Jessie and James has gotten their own Pokemon card, this technically isn’t the first time the duo have appeared in the Pokemon TCG. The pair (along with Meowth) first appeared on the “Here Comes Team Rocket” card released as part of the “Team Rocket” expansion way back in 2000. They also had their own theme decks in the “Team Rocket Returns” expansion, and recently appeared on the “Team Rocket’s Harassment” card released in Japan as part of a special deck set that featured themed decks for both Ash and Team Rocket.

No release plans have been announced for the US but the Jessie and James card will likely be included in a future expansion later this year.

