‘Pokemon Trading Card Game’ Releases the Ultimate Tag Team Mismatch

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is set to release a new card that should put smiles on the faces of both casual and competitive players.

Earlier today, IGN debuted a new “Tag Team Pokemon-GX” card that will be released sometime next year. The Tag Team cards are a new style of Pokemon card that pairs together two Pokemon with insanely powerful attacks. The catch is that defeating a “Tag Team Pokemon-GX” will earn three prizes, or half the amount needed to win a match.

The new card is Magikarp & Wailord-GX, which pairs up one of the largest Pokemon on the planet with one of the weakest. Wailord is the Pokemon equivalent to a blue whale, weighing nearly a half ton and measuring over 45 feet in length. Meanwhile, Magikarp is….well, Magikarp, known best for being useless until it evolves into the mighty Gyarados.

The art for the new card (seen below) is amazing, showing Wailord rising up from the ocean while Magikarp flops uselessly in front of it.

The Wailord and Magikarp combo is also a particularly potent one. Not only does the Pokemon have 300 HP (the most of any Pokemon card in history), its base attack can do 180 damage, and it can also dish out 100 damage to each Pokemon on an opponent’s bench using its powerful GX-Attack. The caveat is that the GX attack can only be used once per match, and both attacks require a ton of energy to actually use.

The key to this card will either be to find ways to quickly move energy to the card to unleash its attacks, or to simply use the card as a way to absorb attacks. As noted by IGN, a Wailord-EX deck nearly won the North American TCG Championships a few years ago without making a single attack. The deck’s user simply kept healing Wailord-EX and then waited for his opponent to run out of cards, netting him an automatic win.

The best part about this card is that it will be widely available to players as part of an upcoming “Towering Splash GX Box” that contains both the GX card and a handful of booster packs.