Pokemon TCG Could Be Adding Kadabra Back to Game Soon

Uri Geller believes that Kadabra could be making its long-awaited return to the Pokemon Trading Card Game very soon. Speaking with the Pokemon Trading Card Game site PokeBeach, the world-famous "psychic" Geller said that his agent had recently been in contact with The Pokemon Company and that he believes that a new Kadabra card could be coming "soon, perhaps as early as December." Geller also shared correspondence between himself and The Pokemon Company President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara and a display of Kadabra and Alakazam card that hang in Geller's museum in Israel.

Geller is a television personality best-known for his spoon bending tricks. Kadabra's Japanese name Yungerer is a reference to Geller, and both Kadabra and Alakazam carry spoons in reference to his most famous illusionary trick. Geller sued Nintendo over Kadabra back in 2000 over the character, claiming that Nintendo had used his likeness for an "evil, occult Pokemon." The Pokemon Company has since confirmed that they would not feature Kadabra in the Pokemon Trading Card Game until the lawsuit was resolved. Alakazam remained in the Pokemon Trading Card Game, typically tied to various mechanics that allowed for fully evolved Pokemon to be played as Basic Pokemon. Kadabra has not appeared in the Pokemon anime since 2006, save for a brief appearance in a Pokemon movie in a mass shot of every Pokemon species at the time.

In 2020, Geller apologized for the lawsuit and gave his consent for new Kadabra cards to be printed, although no new Kadabra cards have been printed. Later this year, the Pokemon Trading Card Game will publish another Alakazam card in the form of a Radiant Alakazam, a card that can be directly without being evolved. However, with the announcement of the Scarlet & Violet series that should be released in Japan later this year, it might be the first set to feature a Kadabra since 2002 and the first set to feature an Abra card since 2007.