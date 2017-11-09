Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Leaks Online, New [SPOILERS] Revealed

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon has leaked online, revealing some massive spoilers about the new game.

Nintendo of America distributed copies of the two new Pokemon games to several YouTubers and eventually one of the copies found its way online, where it’s now available to be downloaded and played on emulators. Dataminers are also digging through the games’ code, and they’ve already found some major spoilers about the new game.

Be warned: Everything below are major Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon spoilers:

While rumors of new Alolan Pokemon were sadly false, dataminers revealed that Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will have two new Pokemon – one of which is a new Mythical Pokemon, and the other is an evolved form of an Ultra Beast. Dataminers also found a new Necrozma form, which looks to be the most powerful Pokemon ever to appear in the game.

Poipole and Naganadel

Naganadel – UB Adhesive’s (AKA Poipole) evolution. Poison/Dragon-type, and evolves upon level up with Dragon Pulse



The first big reveal is that UB Adhesive has a powerful evolved form. UB Adhesive’s true name is Poipole and is a new Ultra Beast first revealed in a Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon trailer earlier this year. The trailer indicated that players encountered Poipole relatively early in the game, which raised speculation that it might possibly evolve into a different Pokemon.

Sure enough, Poipole can evolve into the Poison/Dragon-type Ultra Beast Naganadel after it levels up when learning Dragon Pulse. You can check out both the regular and Shiny versions of Naganadel up above.

The most interesting thing about Naganadel is that it’s a Dragon-Type Pokemon that potentially has a super effective move against Fairy-Type Pokemon, which are one of only two types that can dish out super effective damage against Dragon-Types. This could be a huge addition to competitive play next year.

Zeraora

The datamine also introduced an interesting new Mythical Pokemon, which you can see up above. Zeraora is a pure Electric-Type Pokemon with powerful and fast attacks. We don’t know much about the Pokemon’s backstory, but it will likely appear in next year’s Pokemon anime movie and will be distributed next year.

While some players might be worried that Zeraora’s presence in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon could mean a potential delay for a Pokemon Switch game, they should consider the timeline for Marshadow’s release this year. While the Pokemon Company only finished distribution of Marshadow for Pokemon Sun and Moon last month, they’re still releasing a new game in just a few weeks.

Ultra Necrozma

The final big spoiler is that Necrozma has a fourth form – an “Ultra” form that’s a combination Z-Move and Mega Evolution. When using the Ultranecrozmium-Z crystal, Necrozma transforms into Ultra Necrozma, a Psychic/Dragon-type Pokemon with insane attack stats.

Ultra Necrozma’s Attack and Special Attack stats are both 167, giving it some of the highest Attack stats of any Pokemon. Ultra Necrozma’s stats make it the sixth most powerful Pokemon in the game, trailing only the Mega Evolved forms of Mewtwo and the Primal forms of Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza. This is definitely not a Pokemon that you want to mess with.

We’ll have more Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon spoilers in the coming days. Stay tuned!