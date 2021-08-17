Pokemon Unite's Second Balance Patch Will Buff Garchomp, Nerf Slowbro

✖

Pokemon Unite is getting its second balance patch this week. Last night, Tencent announced that it would be adjusting the stats and abilities of several Pokemon this Wednesday as part of a larger update. The balance patch will include nerfs to Snorlax and Slowbro and improvements to Garchomp and Greninja. Adjustments to several battle items will also be made. The wider update will include the addition of a brand new playable Pokemon - Blissey, who will serve as the first primary support healer Pokemon in the game. A Spectate mode will also be added as part of the new update.

The new balance patch update seems to be more focused than the last balance patch, which was released two weeks ago and affected most Pokemon. Only five Pokemon will see real changes due to the balance patch, with five other Pokemon receiving "bug fixes" to their various moves and abilities. This is also the first time that Pokemon Unite has fiddled with Battle Items, which could see a shift in how players use them in matches.

Full balance patch notes can be found below:

Crustle

Stealth Rock:

Cooldown reduced.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Rock Tomb:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Garchomp

Movement speed changed.

Bulldoze:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Dragon Rush:

Cooldown reduced.

Slowbro

Surf:

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Scald:

Bug Fixes

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Snorlax

Heavy Slam:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Block:

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Flail:

Move Upgrade

Unite Move:

Power Nap HP restoration decreased.

Greninja

Smokescreen:

Move Downgrade

Cooldown lengthened.

Water Shuriken:

Cooldown reduced.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Double Team:

Cooldown reduced.

Wigglytuff

Unite Move:

Starlight Recital Bug Fixes

Cinderace

Basic Attack:

Bug Fixes

Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning:

Bug Fixes

Aurora Veil:

Bug Fixes

Gardevoir

Basic Attack:

Bug Fixes

Psychic:

Bug Fixes

Cramorant

Hurricane:

Bug Fixes

Wild Pokémon

Avalugg

Stat Decrease

Battle Items

Eject Button

Stat Decreases

Goal-Getter

Stat Increases

Fluffy Tail

Stat Increases

X Attack