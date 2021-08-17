Pokemon Unite's Second Balance Patch Will Buff Garchomp, Nerf Slowbro
Pokemon Unite is getting its second balance patch this week. Last night, Tencent announced that it would be adjusting the stats and abilities of several Pokemon this Wednesday as part of a larger update. The balance patch will include nerfs to Snorlax and Slowbro and improvements to Garchomp and Greninja. Adjustments to several battle items will also be made. The wider update will include the addition of a brand new playable Pokemon - Blissey, who will serve as the first primary support healer Pokemon in the game. A Spectate mode will also be added as part of the new update.
The new balance patch update seems to be more focused than the last balance patch, which was released two weeks ago and affected most Pokemon. Only five Pokemon will see real changes due to the balance patch, with five other Pokemon receiving "bug fixes" to their various moves and abilities. This is also the first time that Pokemon Unite has fiddled with Battle Items, which could see a shift in how players use them in matches.
Full balance patch notes can be found below:
Crustle
Stealth Rock:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Rock Tomb:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Garchomp
- Movement speed changed.
Bulldoze:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Dragon Rush:
Cooldown reduced.
Slowbro
Surf:
- Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
Scald:
- Bug Fixes
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Snorlax
Heavy Slam:
Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Block:
- Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
Flail:
- Move Upgrade
Unite Move:
- Power Nap HP restoration decreased.
Greninja
Smokescreen:
- Move Downgrade
- Cooldown lengthened.
Water Shuriken:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Double Team:
- Cooldown reduced.
Wigglytuff
Unite Move:
- Starlight Recital Bug Fixes
Cinderace
Basic Attack:
- Bug Fixes
Alolan Ninetales
Snow Warning:
- Bug Fixes
Aurora Veil:
- Bug Fixes
Gardevoir
Basic Attack:
- Bug Fixes
Psychic:
- Bug Fixes
Cramorant
Hurricane:
- Bug Fixes
Wild Pokémon
Avalugg
- Stat Decrease
Battle Items
Eject Button
- Stat Decreases
Goal-Getter
- Stat Increases
Fluffy Tail
- Stat Increases
X Attack
- Stat Increases