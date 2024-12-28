Pokemon Unite Is Adding Galarian Rapidash (But Its Abilities Already Leaked)

Pokemon Unite developer TiMi Studio Group has already unveiled the next Pokemon to join the game after Tinkaton with the Galarian form of Rapidash scheduled to be added in a month. The Galarian Rapidash will be available on January 23rd, TiMi announced this week, with a first look at the Pokemon already shared this week as well. However, for those who subscribe to any and all Pokemon Unite leaks and already knew beforehand that Galarian Rapidash was on the way, you also may know that this Pokemon’s abilities have already leaked as well to show what it’ll be capable of when it releases.

But first things first, you can check out a look at Pokemon Unite‘s version of the Galarian Rapidash below. Tinkaton was added in December, so it’ll be just over a month between the two releases with Rapidash expected to be a Speedster Pokemon given its quick nature.

As is the case with most things that come to Pokemon Unite, the Galarian Rapidash was spotted in the files and through leaks long before it was officially announced. When it was initially spotted, the Pokemon-focused account ElChicoEevee shared a video showing what the moves should look like whenever Galarian Rapidash is added. Those moves are outlined below, but as is the case with anything that’s leaked early, know that the moves in question could change before the Pokemon is actually released.

Pokemon Unite‘s Galarian Rapidash Moveset

Passive: Pastel Veil

The Pokemon’s psychic gauge charges based on the distance it runs,a nd when the gauge is full, the Pokemon is granted a shield.

While the shield remains, the Pokemon is immune to hindrances.

When the Pokemon with this ability hits opposing Pokemon with a move, it deals additional damage based on its movement speed at the time it hits.

Basic Attack

Attacks by shooting energy from its horn.

Confusion

Has the user release a telekinetic force around itself, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon.

If this move hits opposing Pokemon, the user’s movement speed is increased for a short time.

Tackle

Has the user charge, slamming into opposing Pokemon it hits with its whole body while dealing damage and applying a slowing effect to them.

Smart Strike

Has the user stab the designated opposing Pokemon with its sharp horn, dealing damage to it. After that, the user leaps in the designated direction while shoving the opposing Pokemon in the opposite direction.

Smart Strike+ Upgrade: Also greatly charges the user’s psychic gauge when this move hits.

Fairy Wind

Has the user jump in the direction it’s facing, and when it lands, stir up a fairy wind that deals damage to nearby opposing Pokemon.

This move can be used again, up to (?) times total.

If used (?) times, on the final time, the user deals increased damage based on its movement speed and throws opposing Pokemon.

Fairy Wind+ Upgrade: Applies a slowing effect to opposing Pokemon.

Agility

Increases the user’s movement speed when this move is used and for a set amount of time, the user’s movement speed continually increases.

This move’s duration is increased if the user moves or hits opposing Pokemon with moves.

Agility+ Upgrade: Also restores the user’s HP while the user’s movement speed is increased by this move.

Dazzling Gleam

Has the user emit a powerful flash around itself, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits.

If opposing Pokemon are hit by the outer edge of the flash, the user’s movement speed is increased for a short time. The increase amount is based on the number of opposing Pokemon hit.

If Pokemon on the opposing team are hit by the outer edge of the flash, the user’s movements speed is further increased, and the cooldown of Smart Strike or Agility is reduced.

Dazzling Gleam+ Upgrade: Reduces this move’s cooldown.

Triad Blitz (Unofficial Translation)

Has the user charge in the designated direction, showing Pokemon from the opposing team that it hits.

When the charge ends, a mysterious space is created around the first Pokemon from the opposing team that the user hit. It’s impossible for that Pokemon to leave the space.

If this move is used again, the user runs at high speed in the designated directon, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in its path. If its path goes through the mysterious space, this move can be used again an additional time. This move can be used again up to a total of (?) additional times.

Galarian Rapidash will be released into Pokemon Unite next month, so we’ll see then what its finalized abilities look like.