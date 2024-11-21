Pokemon Unite’s Next Playable Character Should Excite Scarlet and Violet Fans

A new playable character has been announced for Pokemon Unite, and it’s coming to the game in just a few short weeks! The game’s official Japanese X/Twitter account has confirmed that the Fairy/Steel-type Pokemon Tinkaton will be arriving on December 12th. Unfortunately no additional information was provided, though the company’s post notes that we can expect to hear more in the near future. For the time being, the only thing that we’ve seen of Tinkaton is a piece of promo art for the game, and no gameplay footage or details about how the Pokemon will play.

Tinkaton is a relatively newer Pokemon, having first been introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Tinkaton is the final evolved form of Tinkatink and Tinkatuff. The Pokemon’s defining feature is the giant hammer that it wields, which it uses to knock rocks into the sky to down flying Corviknight. That hammer is actually made from the metal it gathers up by attacking Steel-type Pokemon, including Bisharp and Pawniard! The Pokemon’s evolutionary line has played a significant role in Pokemon Horizons: The Series, where Tinkatink and Tinkatuff have both been used by the character Dot.

Tinkatuff announcement for pokemon unite

News of Tinkaton’s arrival comes just days after the addition of Psyduck to the game. The popular Gen 1 Pokemon was added to Pokemon Unite on November 14th. Psyduck was the last of three playable Pokemon that were revealed for the game at the Pokemon World Championships back in August; Armarouge came out in September while Darkrai was added to the game in October. The Pokemon Company and developer TiMi Studio Group have wasted no time revealing the next playable character, and hopefully that means we can expect to see a lot more new additions throughout 2025.

Since launching in 2021, Pokemon Unite has built an impressive roster of playable characters. The developers have done a great job pulling in Pokemon from various generations, from early favorites like Pikachu, Mewtwo and Charizard, to those introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, such as Armarouge, Ceruledge, and Miraidon. Tinkaton will be in good company in that regard, and it’s going to be interesting to see how the new Pokemon matches up with the rest of the game’s roster. Hopefully the character will prove well-balanced, but also compelling enough for players to give it a try.

While most Pokemon Unite players will get a chance to check out Tinkaton in December, the same can’t be said for those in Belgium and the Netherlands. As confirmed back in September, support for the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions will be coming to an end on November 30th. In-game purchases ended in October, but the game is still playable for a few more days.

Are you excited to see Tinkaton added to the Pokemon Unite roster? Which Pokemon are you still hoping to see added to the game?