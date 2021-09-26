Pokemon Unite Reveals New Holowear for Alolan Ninetales

In a few short days, Pokemon Unite players will have a new choice in Holowear for Alolan Ninetales, giving the Ice-type Pokemon a snazzy new look. This marks the first Holowear set available for the Pokemon, so Ninetales mains should be very happy there will be a new option added to the game. The Holowear set will release on October 1st, but no details have been revealed as far as what it will cost. With just a few days to go until release, fans should know how to obtain the set from the game’s store in the very near future!

“When heaping elegance and charm aren’t already enough, Alolan Ninetales is stepping it up a notch with its upcoming Holowear! Defeat your opponents while being really, really, really, ridiculously good looking starting 10/1,” the game’s Twitter account reads.

As with anything Pokemon related, the Tweet above has led to some interesting reactions from fans! Reception to the Holowear itself has been mostly strong, but many players are hesitant about the price. Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play game, but some players are unhappy about the game’s costs, and how expensive previous Holowear options have been. Of course, Ninetales’ new look is purely cosmetic, so there’s no tactical advantage given to those that purchase the design. However, a lot of fans seem like they’d be more willing to bite if these costs were lower. Pokemon Unite is still a fairly new game, so it’s possible that developer TiMi Studio Group could make some adjustments over time.

Fans might not be happy with some of the pricing in the game, but Pokemon Unite has been a fairly strong success since the MOBA game released in July. It’s unclear how much revenue the game has generated for The Pokemon Company, but it has been downloaded more than nine million times on Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Unite was just recently released on mobile, so it will be interesting to see if the game performs similarly well on iOS and Android. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see!

Pokemon Unite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you main Ninetales in Pokemon Unite? Are you planning to download this Holowear? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!